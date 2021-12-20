Food Recall Warning - Alasko brand IQF (Individually Quick Frozen) whole kernel corn recalled due to Salmonella

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 19, 2021 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand(s) : Alasko

: Alasko Product : Individually Quick Frozen (IQF) whole kernel corn

: Individually Quick Frozen (IQF) whole kernel corn Companies: New Alasko Limited Partnership

Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella

Category: Fruits and vegetables (Frozen)

New Alasko Limited Partnership : Food – Microbial contamination – Fruits and vegetables (Frozen) What to do : Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled product

: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled product Audience : Hotels, restaurants and institutions; manufacturers; retail

: Hotels, restaurants and institutions; manufacturers; retail Hazard classification: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Alasko IQF whole kernel corn 12 kg (6x2 kg) 1 069505 816003 4 Lot: GT21117 P.O: 112954 Lot: GT21123 P.O: 112944 Lot: GT21143 P.O: 112955

Issue

New Alasko Limited Partnership is recalling Alasko brand IQF whole kernel corn from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have the recalled product

Do not consume the recalled product

Do not serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled product

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by findings by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.

There have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

