Food Recall Warning - Alasko brand IQF (Individually Quick Frozen) whole kernel corn recalled due to Salmonella
Dec 20, 2021, 00:25 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 19, 2021 /CNW/ -
Summary
- Brand(s): Alasko
- Product: Individually Quick Frozen (IQF) whole kernel corn
- Companies: New Alasko Limited Partnership
Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella
Category: Fruits and vegetables (Frozen)
- What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled product
- Audience: Hotels, restaurants and institutions; manufacturers; retail
- Hazard classification: Class 1
Affected products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Alasko
|
IQF whole kernel corn
|
12 kg (6x2 kg)
|
1 069505 816003 4
|
Lot: GT21117 P.O: 112954
Lot: GT21123
P.O: 112944
Lot: GT21143
P.O: 112955
Issue
New Alasko Limited Partnership is recalling Alasko brand IQF whole kernel corn from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.
The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
What you should do
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
- Check to see if you have the recalled product
- Do not consume the recalled product
- Do not serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled product
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
Learn more:
- Learn more about the health risks
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by findings by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.
There have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Company information: New Alasko Limited Partnership, [email protected]
