Following the Appointment of Sav Persico as Chief Operating Officer, Token Cat Limited Board Approves $1 Billion Crypto Asset Investment Policy

BEIJING, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- Token Cat Limited (Nasdaq: TC, the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has formally approved a Crypto Asset Investment Policy (the "Policy"), authorizing the Company to allocate a portion of its cash reserves into selected crypto assets under a disciplined risk-management framework.

After careful evaluation, the Company decided to proceed with this Policy. Earlier, it appointed Sav Persico, with thirty years of crypto and blockchain experience, as Chief Operating Officer to lead its implementation.

Guangsheng Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Token Cat Limited, stated:"The Policy is an important step in strengthening our asset strategy. Sav's deep expertise in crypto and blockchain will help us execute this long-term plan with strong discipline and effective leadership."

Core Framework of the Policy:

1. Defined investment authorization and capital ceiling

The Board has approved an overall allocation limit of up to USD 1 billion for digital asset planning. Deployment will proceed in phases based on market conditions, risk assessments and capital management needs.

2. Selective asset allocation

The initial allocation will focus on emerging crypto project tokens with strong growth prospects, including assets related to AI, RAW-to-chain initiatives, and token-equity hybrid models. Any future expansion into additional asset categories will require reassessment and approval by the Board's Risk Committee.

3. Highest-Tier Custody Standards: The Company will not self-custody acquired crypto assets.

4. Enhanced governance and oversight structure

The Company has formed a Crypto Asset Risk Committee, led by the CFO, to oversee asset allocation, manage risk controls, and report regularly to the Board.

Sav Persico commented:

It is an honor to take on this responsibility at such a pivotal time. The Company treats crypto assets as long-term value reserves, not speculative tools, aiming to enhance resilience amid macroeconomic uncertainty. I look forward to advancing our crypto asset strategy and strengthening industry collaboration to support sustainable, long-term growth.

