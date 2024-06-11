Following Initial Backing From Coinbase Ventures, OKX Ventures, and Solana Ventures, Unite Secures $3 Million Seed Extension From Superlayer to Build Web3 Mobile Gaming Infrastructure

Marc Andreessen , Yat Siu , Chris Dixon , Gary Vaynerchuk , Paris Hilton , Nas, Sahil Bloom , and Keisuke Honda -backed Web3 venture studio Superlayer has made a $3 million seed extension round investment in Unite.

SINGAPORE, June 11, 2024 /CNW/ -- Unite, the pioneering Layer 3 blockchain solution for mass-market mobile gaming, today announced a successful $3 million seed extension round led by Superlayer, a leading web3 venture studio specializing in gaming and consumer applications.

Unite Secures $3m investment from Superlayer (PRNewsfoto/Unite)

Unite envisions the future of crypto being driven by mass-market consumer adoption, with mobile games at the forefront. Recognizing the immense potential of mobile games for web3 growth, Unite is introducing its end-to-end solution for players, game developers, and web3 communities. This initiative aims to provide a groundbreaking experience in next-generation mobile gaming by addressing the growth congestion in the current infrastructure offerings.

Superlayer shares Unite's philosophy that gaming and consumer applications are pivotal to the mass adoption of web3. This investment will enable Unite to accelerate the development of its mobile gaming infrastructure, including its blockchain and node component, game development service SDK, wallet SDK, and the introduction of more innovative games. Superlayer is backed by renowned investors and celebrities, such as Marc Andreessen, Yat Siu, Chris Dixon, Gary Vaynerchuk, Sahil Bloom, Paris Hilton, Nas, and Keisuke Honda, among others.

Beyond this latest investment, Unite has received unwavering support and confidence from its seed round investors during its rebranding from Taki. Leading web3 VCs, including Coinbase Ventures, OKX Ventures, Solana Ventures, Gemini Frontier Fund, HTX Ventures, Kraken Ventures, Formless Capital and more, have affirmed their commitment to Unite's vision. This strong endorsement highlights the belief in Unite's potential to transform the mobile gaming industry.

Unite's recent launch marks a strategic shift towards developing an innovative Layer 3 blockchain solution dedicated to enhancing the web3 mobile gaming experience. The company aims to support massive active user interactions on-chain and foster a sustainable revenue-backed economy model, driving growth within the web3 mobile gaming ecosystem.

The first half of 2024 has witnessed substantial growth in the web3 gaming sector, characterized by a surge in unique wallets and a consolidated fully diluted value of the sector. Despite these promising developments, Unite acknowledges the challenges ahead and remains steadfast in addressing them proactively.

To facilitate web3 mobile gaming development, Unite plans to offer a comprehensive toolkit that includes an end-to-end L3 chain solution, a developer-friendly SDK, and a sustainable tokenomic model. These initiatives are designed to empower developers and cultivate a thriving web3 mobile gaming community.

In addition to infrastructure development, Unite is actively pursuing go-to-market strategies, partnerships, and community-building initiatives. Last week, Unite unveiled its highly anticipated inaugural season of the in-game airdrop campaign, demonstrating its commitment to community empowerment.

Weiwei Geng, CEO of Unite, expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of early investors, emphasizing the project's vision to establish a sustainable web3 mobile gaming ecosystem: "With Unite's infrastructure, developers can effortlessly launch web3 mobile games, enabling players to retain ownership of the value they have created in-game. This transformative approach not only benefits players but also opens new avenues for traditional mobile gaming to thrive in the web3 era."

Unite remains dedicated to driving innovation in the mobile gaming industry and is excited to pioneer the next frontier of web3 gaming.

About Unite

Unite is on a mission to build the first Layer 3 blockchain solution for mass-market mobile games, targeting the 2.8 billion players and the $90 billion revenue generated from the mobile game market. Focused on enhancing player experience with in-game earning capabilities, Unite offers a comprehensive L3 solution encompassing chain, client, ecosystem and establishing a decentralized physical infrastructure (DePin) built on billions of daily active mobile devices worldwide.

Founded by veterans in mobile, gaming and web3 infrastructure who served as founders and executives of some of the biggest names, Unite is leading the innovation to the mobile games.

For more information, visit Unite's official website, follow us on Twitter, and join the Unite Discord community.

