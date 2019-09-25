FOHSE Selected as Exclusive Lighting Partner for Cannabis Cultivator Green Life Productions

After having tried LED grow lighting from many different providers, Green Life Productions, LLC ("GLP") has chosen FOHSE to be its official lighting partner as it begins a retrofit of its cultivation facility

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 25, 2019 /CNW/ -- FOHSE INC. ("Fohse" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been selected by Las Vegas-based cannabis cultivator Green Life Productions, LLC ("GLP") to be its official grow lighting partner. For several years, GLP has been testing LED grow lighting from various major brands, and has ultimately determined that FOHSE's lighting equipment produces the best results for GLP's cannabis plants.

GLP is a licensed cannabis cultivation facility that has a primary focus on organic production of cannabis through no-till living soil systems, using the ethics and principles of permaculture. It carries the prestigious Dragonfly Earth Medicine Pure and Clean Green Certified designations, and its products are sold in several of Nevada's best-known dispensaries including Apothecarium, Essence, The Source, and Blackjack Collective. GLP's grow facilities have also been featured on Las Vegas ABC affiliate news channel KTNV. As of this writing, GLP offers twenty-two different strains of marijuana, which are profiled on its website: http://www.glpnv.com/strains

From the outset, GLP has always used LED grow lighting as opposed to legacy types of lighting, such as high pressure sodium (HPS). Aside from being more energy-efficient, LED lighting allows for better production of terpenes, cannabinoids, and phytonutrients. GLP has undergone extensive testing with LED grow lighting from other brands, and its management has reached the conclusion that FOHSE brand lighting equipment provides the most desirable results.

Regarding the partnership, GLP's Chief Executive Officer Steve Cantwell commented, "We have been very impressed with FOHSE's lighting technologies, and we are pleased to be entering into a partnership with them as our official grow light supplier. We have extensively tested other LED grow light fixtures over the past few years, and we have found that FOHSE lighting provides exactly what we need for attaining our desired end product, in which we believe purchasers will notice the difference."

FOHSE Chief Executive Officer Brett Stevens commented, "GLP is a widely-respected name in Nevada's cannabis space, and we are very excited that they selected us as their lighting partner, after having tried many other providers of LED grow lighting fixtures. This is a key development for us, because positive feedback from GLP customers about marijuana that has been grown under FOHSE lighting equipment will provide further validation of the capabilities of our lighting fixtures. We look forward to working with GLP as they retrofit their grow facilities with FOHSE lighting."

About Fohse Inc.

With the demand for cannabis products continuing to grow, Fohse has been working hard to develop robust, cost-effective, and environmentally-friendly grow lighting solutions. After years of research and development by some of the world's foremost minds in horticultural science (including Chief Horticulturalist, Chris Sloper – who authored The LED Grow Book), Fohse has recently introduced a suite of hyper-efficient, high-output LED grow light fixtures to the marketplace. When properly implemented, Fohse's LED lighting technologies can help indoor cultivators realize a 35% to 50% reduction in overall energy expenditures. Moreover, Fohse delivers value to its clients through specialized training in standard operating procedures for the use of its products, in the interest of optimized proficiency and maximized value to the customer.

More information about Fohse and its product line can be found at http://fohse.com

