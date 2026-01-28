Focus FS secures funding from Hibernia and Hebron Projects for AI Initiative to Advance Offshore Safety and Operational Excellence

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Jan. 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Focus FS today announced a multi-year, $8 million Artificial Intelligence (AI) initiative, aimed at enhancing safety, reliability, and operational control in offshore oil and gas. The Hebron and Hibernia Projects will each contribute more than $2.45 million toward the research and development of advanced industrial AI technologies, totalling over $4.9 million.

The collaboration will apply AI across offshore assets, targeting key operational areas where intelligent insights can reduce risk exposure, minimize downtime, and deliver measurable business value.

"Our AI strategy connects the promise of AI technology with the reality of operations," said Jeff Brown, CEO of Focus FS. "We're not just talking about what AI can do, we're demonstrating how it delivers tangible improvements in safety and control. This project will look at embedding AI directly into workflows, helping organizations turn data into action and unlock new value from previous digital investments."

Designed to meet the stringent data governance standards of industrial operators, Focus FS's proprietary AI platform operates within each customer's secure, dedicated cloud environment, ensuring that sensitive operational data remains protected and under the company's control. Its private large language model (LLM) architecture delivers natural language processing (NLP) and advanced analytics capabilities without compromising privacy, security, or governance.

The initiative will also revitalize the value of historical data collection projects. By using this data to train AI models, Focus FS aims to reopen the business case for earlier digitization programs, transforming untapped information into actionable predictive insight.

The multi-year program will deliver phased outcomes, beginning with AI-powered safety reporting, and expanding into asset performance optimization and predictive modeling.

About Focus FS

Focus FS is a Canadian industrial software company based out of St. John's, Newfoundland & Labrador, specializing in Asset Safety Solutions for high-risk industries. Its AI-driven platform empowers organizations to mitigate risk, reduce downtime, and enhance operational efficiency through intelligent data-driven technology.

About Hibernia and Hebron Projects

Hibernia Management and Development Company Ltd. (HMDC) is the operator of the Hibernia project and is owned jointly by ExxonMobil Canada (33.125%), Chevron Canada Resources (26.875%), Suncor Energy Inc. (20%), Canada Hibernia Holding Corporation (8.5%), Murphy Oil Company Ltd. (6.5%) and Equinor Canada Ltd. (5%).

The Hebron Project co-venturers are ExxonMobil Canada Properties (EMCP), as Operator, (35.5%), Chevron Canada Limited (29.6%), Suncor Energy Inc. (21%), Equinor Canada Ltd. (9%) and Oil and Gas Corporation of Newfoundland and Labrador (4.9%).

