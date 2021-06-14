FOBI Announces Agreement with TELUS to Integrate FOBI's Real-time Data Analysis & Reporting Platform Directly into TELUS Insights and Overnight Marketed Private Placement of Units

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

Targeting the $36.5 Billion Global Location Services Market together, the integration of FOBI's data platform with the TELUS Insights product will significantly enhance the ability of TELUS customers to make better data-driven decisions.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - FOBI AI Inc. (formerly Loop Insights Inc.) (TSXV: FOBI) (OTCQB: FOBIF) (the "Company" or "FOBI"), is pleased to announce that it has signed a Proof of Concept (POC) with TELUS to integrate the FOBI Data platform into the TELUS Insights Location Services Data solution that TELUS provides to their business clients. The POC is scheduled for 90 days and, upon successful completion, there are immediate revenue opportunities for FOBI. These revenue opportunities could include, but would not be limited to, Telus reselling FOBI's products directly or licensing opportunities. The combined products of Telus Insights and FOBI's real-time data analytics and reporting could generate substantially increased new-line revenue for both companies delivering great value for their respective shareholders.

Redefining the TELUS Insights Customer Experience

As businesses evolve, data-driven decisions are becoming crucial. FOBI's platform will enable TELUS to enhance its customer delivery by now offering their valuable insights to their clients in real-time. FOBI will work with TELUS during this POC to build a custom, real-time BI Dashboard and Portal for TELUS Insights that will deliver the analytics and reporting that their clients are demanding. This new Portal will deliver real-time results and will also enable the integration of 3rd party data sets (such as weather or traffic) in real-time, which will further enhance the value to TELUS clients.

The Products that FOBI will be integrating with TELUS Insights during this POC are the following:

Real-time reporting

Enhanced visualization tools

Ability to integrate other 3rd party data

Automated triggers and alerts

Segmented permission-based logins

Predictive analytics helping their customers make better data-driven decisions

Global Data & Location Services Monetization Market and How TELUS Insights Works

Thanks to the increased ability to use data to generate new revenue streams and contribute to the betterment of society, the global data monetization market size is growing rapidly and is expected to grow from $45 billion in 2016 to $371 billion in 2027, according to Allied Market Research. The Location Services market that TELUS Insights is part of was valued at $36.5 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $183.81 billion by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 26.3% from 2020 to 2027, according to Allied Market Research.

TELUS powers more than nine million devices on its network, which covers 98 percent of the populated areas of the country. As people move around, their cellular devices connect to different wireless towers, which generates a huge amount of data. TELUS Insights works with these massive sets of de-identified and aggregated data drawn from those mobile phones. Using industry-leading privacy standards, TELUS de-identifies this network data and then aggregates it to further protect individual privacy and safeguard personal information, ensuring no data can be traced back to any individual user. Telus Insights is currently used by many corporate and government clients such as TransLink (the BC regional transit system), the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association, and the Cities of Surrey and Revelstoke. In April 2020, TELUS launched the award-winning Data for Good program, making it possible for health authorities and qualified academic researchers to use de-identified data from TELUS Insights at no charge to measure progress and assess additional opportunities to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

TELUS VP of Strategic Operations Andrew Turner states: "FOBI's data analysis and reporting capabilities were one of the reasons we started working with them in the first place, and why we helped them sign the deal with our client Big White Ski Resort. So, this POC is the natural next step to integrate their solution with TELUS Insights to provide that same value to our other clients. FOBI's real-time insights and reporting are unmatched in the industry and we are extremely pleased to soon be able to offer their real-time data analytics and reporting solution as part of the TELUS Insights solution to our clients."

FOBI CEO Rob Anson states: "We are very honored to work with TELUS, and we are very excited about this next step in our relationship, and actually being able to integrate our industry leading data analytics and reporting platform into the TELUS Insights solution as part of this POC. Together FOBI and TELUS will deliver even more value to the TELUS Insights clients by helping them make better data-driven decisions in real-time."

TELUS and FOBI, a winning combination

Continuing a long and successful relationship, this latest POC with TELUS to integrate FOBI's real-time data analysis and reporting functionality into the TELUS Insights solution will further strengthen the relationship. Having TELUS be able to resell directly or license FOBI's solutions will further validate FOBI's position as a leader in the real-time data analytics and reporting industry and will also deliver immediate business impact for FOBI.

Overnight Marketed Private Placement Lead by Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.

FOBI is also pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (the "Agent") to complete a private placement financing of units (the "Units"), on an overnight marketed basis for gross proceeds of up to $7.0 million (the "Offering") on a commercially reasonable "best efforts" basis.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a "Warrant"). The size of the Offering and the price of the Units will be determined in the context of the market.

The number of units to be distributed under the Offering, the price per Unit (the "Offering Price"), the exercise price of the Warrants and other final terms will be determined by FOBI and the Agent upon the pricing of the Offering.

The Company has also granted the Agent an option to purchase up to an additional 15% of Units, exercisable at any time until 48 hours prior to Closing.

The proceeds from the Offering will be used for general and corporate working capital purposes, as well as M&A initiatives.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about June 30, 2021 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the securities regulatory authorities.

The securities to be offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About FOBI

FOBI is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. FOBI's unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. FOBI partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries.

