FNHMA LAUNCHES NEXT STAGE OF THE INDIGENOUS HEALTH NAVIGATORS (IHN) PROJECT RECRUITING FIRST NATIONS HEALTH LEADERS FOR VIRTUAL REGIONAL SESSIONS

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The First Nations Health Managers Association (FNHMA) is pleased to announce the association is entering the next stage of the Indigenous Health Navigator (IHN) project and is actively recruiting First Nations health leaders from across Canada to participate in a series of virtual regional sessions taking place throughout January 2026.

These upcoming sessions mark an important milestone in the development of the Indigenous Health Navigator program. This phase focuses on Culturally Grounded Co-Design of the IHN Curriculum, Competencies, and Prior Learning Assessment and Recognition (PLAR) Process. Input from First Nations health leaders is essential to ensure the IHN program reflects the realities, strengths, and priorities of communities nationwide.

To support broad and flexible participation, seven (7) regional virtual sessions have been scheduled. Participants are welcome to join any session, based on their availability and preference. All sessions will be hosted through Zoom, and meeting links will be shared directly with participants. Those interested in joining a session are asked to complete and return a Letter of Participation. The Letter of Participation and the schedule for the virtual regional sessions is available now on the FNHMA website at https://www.fnhma.ca/certification/indigenous-health-navigators.

FNHMA looks forward to connecting with First Nations health professionals from coast to coast to coast as we continue this important work together.

For more information about the IHN Project, please visit: www.fnhma.ca.

Media Contact: Kylie Thompson, Marketing and Communications Coordinator, [email protected], 1-844-218-0440