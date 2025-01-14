Flyscan Systems Announces that Kinder Morgan Joins its Strategic Investor Group alongside Marathon Petroleum, Enbridge and Hatch

Leading U.S. energy company to bring key expertise, best practices, and development of new capabilities to accelerate market growth.

QUEBEC CITY and HOUSTON, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Flyscan Systems announced today that Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is joining its strategic investors Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC), Enbridge (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) and Hatch to support the company's continued advancement and growth. The funding will enable Flyscan to accelerate commercialization and scale-up of its operations, including its entry in the Natural Gas detection and quantification market.

"Kinder Morgan is an industry leader that will bring us a strategic footprint across multiple types of fuels we can detect, as well as "critical mass" in terms of mileage and presence across the US market. We are proud of their presence in our group of strategic investors and look forward to support them as we enter the natural gas detection and quantification market. " said Eric Bergeron, Founder and CEO of Flyscan.

"Flyscan technologies are state-of-the-art for pipeline leak detection and right-of-way damage prevention" said James Holland, Kinder Morgan Chief Operating Officer. "We look forward to partnering with Flyscan to advance industry efforts to protect our employees, the environment and the communities in which we operate."

Flyscan Systems Inc. is a spin-off from Canada's National Optics Institute founded in 2015 and is the first company in the world to enable detection of liquid hydrocarbons as well as automation of Right-of-Way visual inspection from regular regulatory patrol planes. Using remote sensing and artificial intelligence, its mission is to help energy companies and all operators of long linear critical infrastructure to better protect their assets, the public and the environment with a positive financial return.

About Kinder Morgan, Inc.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. Access to reliable, affordable energy is a critical component for improving lives around the world. We are committed to providing energy transportation and storage services in a safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible manner for the benefit of the people, communities and businesses we serve. We own an interest in or operate approximately 79,000 miles of pipelines, 139 terminals, 702 billion cubic feet of working natural gas storage capacity and have renewable natural gas generation capacity of approximately 6.1 Bcf per year with an additional 0.8 Bcf in development. Our pipelines transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude oil, condensate, CO2, renewable fuels and other products, and our terminals store and handle various commodities including gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, chemicals, metals, petroleum coke, and ethanol and other renewable fuels and feedstocks. Learn more about our work advancing energy solutions on the lower carbon initiatives page at www.kindermorgan.com.

