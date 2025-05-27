Flybits Unveils XRCard: Agentic and Spatial Banking Technology, Untethered from Mobile Phones

Flybits Labs has developed XRCard , a groundbreaking innovation that reimagines the future of financial interaction by combining generative AI, spatial computing, and physical card technology. Designed for forward-thinking issuers ready to bring transformative technologies to market. XRCard is currently being tested in Flybits Labs and through pilot programs with select collaborators.

XRCard integrates seamlessly with Flybits' modular personalization platform and OpenDome spatial capabilities, demonstrating how flexible, open architectures can support next-gen financial interfaces, while retaining the simple familiarity of a traditional card. XRCard introduces a novel interaction model that empowers users to engage with their physical card in immersive, intelligent ways. It leverages secure embodied biometrics, real-time contextual data, and Flybits' Multimodal AI - including embedded generative AI capabilities, to enable intuitive, app-less interactions without relying on a separate mobile device.

Key Features of XRCard:

Natural Voice Interaction using Generative AI: Speak directly to your XRCard to receive instant financial insights. This feature is optimized for use with smart glasses and integrates seamlessly with Flybits' intelligent platform, eliminating the need for a mobile app.





Speak directly to your XRCard to receive instant financial insights. This feature is optimized for use with smart glasses and integrates seamlessly with Flybits' intelligent platform, eliminating the need for a mobile app. Dynamic AR Financial Visualization (Microsecond Latency): View your transaction history and spending habits in augmented reality with fluid, low-latency 3D visualizations. Designed for use with connected glasses, this feature transforms complex financial data into easy-to-understand visuals.





View your transaction history and spending habits in augmented reality with fluid, low-latency 3D visualizations. Designed for use with connected glasses, this feature transforms complex financial data into easy-to-understand visuals. Seamless Social Bill Splitting (AR Enabled): Effortlessly split bills with friends using your connected glasses and XRCard's generative AI. A glance at the bill activates instant, collaborative sharing, eliminating manual calculations for the digital generation.





Effortlessly split bills with friends using your connected glasses and XRCard's generative AI. A glance at the bill activates instant, collaborative sharing, eliminating manual calculations for the digital generation. Proactive Contextual Offers (Ask, Don't Push): Ask your XRCard for relevant, personalized offers and tips based on your real-time context, leveraging Flybits' advanced understanding beyond transactions. Get the value you need, when you need it.

"The banking landscape is undergoing a significant shift, driven by a new generation of users who expect participatory digital experiences, unlike the limitations of older interfaces. Many current mobile banking apps, with their architectural and engineering shortcomings, are ill-equipped for AI-native millennials. Flybits views it as our responsibility to guide partners by showcasing realistic AI solutions, with XRCard as a prime example of an intelligent, human-centric banking experience leveraging spatial computing to move beyond today's mobile constraints",

said Dr. Hossein Rahnama, Founder and CEO of Flybits.

XRCard is one of several next-generation technologies emerging from Flybits Labs, which also incubates Reason Ready AI, Auditable AI, and other innovations focused on creating more responsible, explainable, and personalized financial ecosystems.

As innovations like XRCard evolve, they are strategically integrated into the Flybits platform. This ensures that banks, financial institutions, and credit unions are not just keeping pace with technological advancements, but are equipped to leapfrog the competition, delivering truly differentiated and future-proof experiences to their customers.

About Flybits

Flybits is a leading provider of data-powered personalization solutions for financial institutions. Its modular, open platform empowers banks and credit unions to activate their data and deliver tailored customer experiences that drive engagement, loyalty, and growth.

With customers across the US, Canada, the UK, and the Middle East, Flybits holds patents in machine learning and contextual computing. Its applied R&D division, Flybits Labs, collaborates with academic and corporate innovation partners to prototype the future of banking.

SOURCE Flybits Inc.

Media Contact: Chris Pinkerton, CGO, [email protected]