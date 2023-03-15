Fluent Hosts Grand Opening of 30th Florida Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Jacksonville

The New Jacksonville Atlantic Beach Retail Location Broadens Access for Patients; Company Also Announces Plans to Open Up Additional Retail Location in the Jacksonville Metro Area

MIAMI, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQX: CNTMF) ("Fluent" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis company operating under the Fluent ™ brand, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its 30th medical cannabis dispensary in Florida and 33rd nationwide, located at 763 Atlantic Blvd ., Suite 1, along with plans to open a fourth Jacksonville retail location later this year.



"Jacksonville is one of the most successful markets for Fluent, with our existing stores demonstrating the highest patient retention rates across the state," said Fluent Cannabis Care Director of Sales Victor Bindi. "Not only are we opening our third retail location in Jacksonville, but we're also looking to expand our footprint with a fourth store on the westside of Jax later this year. As we strengthen our roots in Jacksonville and continue to grow across the Sunshine State, Fluent is committed to broadening patient access to the highest-quality cannabis products, delivering a seamless retail experience to customers and providing well-paying jobs to the local community."

On Friday, March 17, 2023, Fluent will host its official grand opening of its newest location at Jacksonville Atlantic Beach , which will conveniently serve patients from the city center all the way to the beaches. The grand opening falls on St. Patrick's Day and Fluent Jacksonville Atlantic Beach is celebrating with a "Meet The Growers" event that will feature Fluent's premier legacy growers, Freedom Town Holdings , as well as other leading Fluent cannabis cultivation and extraction experts.

Throughout the grand opening weekend at Fluent Jacksonville Atlantic Beach, all products will be discounted 50%1. The new 2,585 sq. ft. medical cannabis dispensary will carry Fluent's full house of brands, including: Smokiez edibles ; BLACK Line, MOODS Line and Fluent Care cartridges and tinctures ; Fluent Flower pre-rolls , capsules , extracts and topicals ; and their recently dropped Origins OG Kush and Origins Triangle Kush raw cannabis flower cultivated through their collaboration with Origins TK Selects . The dispensary will also carry a wide selection of consumption devices, such as approved vape batteries, and will offer daily rotating deals and discounts during store hours, Monday through Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Additionally, Fluent Jacksonville Beach's online ordering platform offers patients a convenient way to secure their cannabis products. After placing an order online, patients can expect to pick up their order within 10 minutes from one of two dedicated express stations inside the store. With eight point-of-sale stations, Fluent Jacksonville Atlantic Beach is focused on providing a smooth retail experience for its patients.

Located in the midst of many favorite local dining and retail shopping destinations, the new Fluent Jacksonville Atlantic Beach store is well-positioned in the bustling Atlantic Beach neighborhood and is just under a mile from the beach. Also, as Jacksonville is home to one of the five major Fluent distribution hubs in Florida, the new dispensary's patients will be some of the first to receive the newest and freshest cannabis products. In close proximity to a significant patient population, this newest retail location compliments the two existing Jacksonville locations and expands access to the high-quality cannabis products demanded by consumers.

Cansortium Inc. is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas. The Company operates under the Fluent™ brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.'s common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "CNTMF".

