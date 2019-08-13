Flower One's Second Quarter Highlighted by Industry Leading Cultivation Performance

Company's 455,000 square foot Nevada greenhouse facility has yielded initial cultivation analytics of 38.3 grams per square foot at an average cost per gram of US$0.45

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Flower One Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF), a leading cannabis cultivator, producer and innovator in Nevada, today reported its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless indicated otherwise. Now operating in a state of ongoing weekly harvests following the completed conversion of its Nevada greenhouse and its inaugural harvest announced on June 11, 2019, the Company confirmed today that its second quarter financial and operational performance has resulted in a cultivation yield performance of 38.3 grams per square foot, per harvest cycle, at an average cost per gram of $0.45.

In addition, the Company announced that it has completed an initial harvest in all eight of its flower zones and has commenced harvesting of its second cycle of planted cannabis. The success of its cultivation performance through the second quarter has resulted in a year-to-date tenfold increase of the Company's biological assets and inventory to $56.1M further strengthening its balance sheet. At the quarter end, the Company held more than 14,000 pounds of dry cannabis inventory. Flower One's dry cannabis will now transition to the Company's 55,000 square-foot production facility to generate a wide variety of the most in demand cannabis products and brands from across the United States.

"Achieving a cultivation yield performance of 38.3 grams per square foot and doing so at a cost of $0.45 per gram, firmly establishes us as one of the leading large-scale cannabis cultivators in North America and the world," said President and CEO, Ken Villazor.

"We are extremely proud of these results and what they signal not only for the future of Flower One, but also for our ever-expanding brand and retail partner portfolio, and valued shareholders. This clearly demonstrates our ability to fulfill our promise of providing the industry's first seed-to-shelf solution for cannabis brands and retailers," added Kellen O'Keefe, Chief Strategy Officer.

Other Q2 highlights:

Entered eighth brand partnership – plus three more subsequent to the quarter;

Obtained debt financing of up to $30 million to accelerate market roll-out;

to accelerate market roll-out; U.S. trading upgraded to OTCQX Best Market from OTCQB in May.

Second quarter financial results

The Company's operational activities during the quarter largely focused on advancing the conversion of its 455,000 square foot greenhouse and production facility for cultivating high-quality cannabis at scale which was completed during the quarter.

The Company recorded cannabis inventory of $25.4 million and biological assets of $30.6 million as a result of the cultivation activities during the six months ended June 30, 2019. Additionally, the Company invested $41.0 million in property, plant and equipment primarily for the Nevada greenhouse facility.

Revenue for the quarter was $636 thousand. The Company began recording revenue on November 9, 2018 subsequent to the acquisition of the assets of NLVO. As such, there was no revenue for the comparable period of 2018. All revenue for the quarter was from the NLVO operations. The Company expects to begin earning revenue from the sale of products from its the flagship greenhouse facility starting in the third quarter.

Net income was $19.1 million mainly driven by a fair value gain of $37.3 million on the growth of biological assets, partially offset by cost of goods sold of $844 thousand and $1.8 million in losses related to fair value adjustments on derivative liabilities, $461 thousand in share-based compensation, $3.1 million in finance expenses, $796 thousand in foreign exchange loss related to the convertible debenture, derivative liabilities and the Company's cash balances held in Canadian dollars, $3.7 million in general and administrative expenses, and tax expense of $7.9 million mainly related to the fair value gain on the growth of biological assets.

As at June 30, 2019, Flower One had working capital of $41.9 million compared to a working capital deficit of $32.9 million at December 31, 2018.

Flower One's 2019 second quarter financial statements and management's discussion and analysis will be issued and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on August 13, 2019 and will be available on the same day on Flower One's website at www.flowerone.com/investors/financial-reports.

Notice of conference call

Management of Flower One will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 to review recent and upcoming milestones. You can join the call by dialing 647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191. Please dial 647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call to secure a line. You will be put on hold until the conference call begins. A replay of the conference call will also be available until Wednesday, August 28, 2019. To access the archived conference call, please dial 1-855-859-2056 and enter the conference code 2435459.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available at http://bit.ly/FONE2019Q2. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Flower One Holdings Inc.

Flower One is the largest cannabis cultivator, producer and full-service brand fulfilment partner in the state of Nevada. Flower One's fully operational flagship 400,000 square-foot greenhouse and 55,000 square-foot production facility is used for cannabis cultivation, processing, production and manufacturing of dry flower, pre-rolls, cannabis oils, distillates, concentrates, edibles, topicals and infused products. The Company also owns and operates a 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation and production facility in North Las Vegas, with nine grow rooms, and a state of the art commercial kitchen that will produce several of the industry's top performing edible brands.

Leveraging its scale and more than 20 years of greenhouse operational excellence, Flower One offers consistent, reliable, high-volume, and just-in-time fulfilment to a growing number of established cannabis brands. The Company is fully licensed for both recreational and medical marijuana cultivation and production in the state of Nevada.

The Company's common shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the Company's symbol "FONE" and in the United States on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "FLOOF". For more information, visit: https://flowerone.com.

