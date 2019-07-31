Flower One Holdings to Host Second Quarter Results Conference Call on August 14, 2019

TORONTO, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Flower One Holdings Inc. (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) ("Flower One" or the "Company") announced today that it will release its 2019 second quarter financial results after market close on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results and review recent and upcoming milestones.

All interested parties are invited to participate. Please dial 647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call to secure a line. You will be put on hold until the conference call begins.

A question-and-answer session will follow the conference call, at which time the operator will provide instructions for submitting questions. A replay of the conference call will also be available until Wednesday, August 28, 2019. To access the archived conference call, please dial 1-855-859-2056 and enter the conference code 2435459.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available at http://bit.ly/FONE2019Q2. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Flower One Holdings Inc.

Flower One is the largest cannabis cultivator, producer and full-service brand fulfilment partner in the highly lucrative Nevada market. Flower One's fully operational flagship 400,000 square-foot greenhouse and 55,000 square-foot processing and custom packaging facility is used for cannabis cultivation, processing, production and high-volume custom packaging of dry flower, pre-rolls, cannabis oils, distillates, concentrates, edibles, topicals and infused products. The Company also owns and operates a 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation and production facility in North Las Vegas, with nine grow rooms, and owns the established NLV Organics consumer brand of cannabis products. Operating under continuous harvest, Flower One's Nevada facilities are capable of producing 148,000 pounds of dry flower and trim per year.

Leveraging its scale and more than 20 years of greenhouse operational excellence, Flower One offers consistent, reliable, high-volume, and just-in-time fulfilment to a growing number of established cannabis brands, including Flyte Concentrates, Rapid-Dose Therapeutics' Quick Strip, Old Pal, Palms, HUXTON, CannAmerica Brands, Grenco Science (G Pen), The Medicine Cabinet, La Vida Verde, The Clear Cannabis Group, and Deuces 22. The Company is fully licensed for medical marijuana cultivation and production, as well as recreational marijuana cultivation and production in the state of Nevada.

The Common Shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the Company's symbol "FONE" and in the United States on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "FLOOF." For more information, visit: https://flowerone.com.

Investor Relations, NATIONAL Capital Markets, 416.848.9835, ir@flowerone.com; Flower One Holdings Inc., Ken Villazor, President and CEO