Flower One Holdings to Host First Quarter Results Conference Call on May 31, 2019

TORONTO, May 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Flower One Holdings Inc. (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) ("Flower One" or the "Company") announced today that it will release its 2019 first quarter financial results after market close on Thursday, May 30, 2019. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results and review recent and upcoming milestones.

All interested parties are invited to participate. Please dial 647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call to secure a line. You will be put on hold until the conference call begins.

A question-and-answer session will follow the conference call, at which time the operator will provide instructions for submitting questions. A replay of the conference call will also be available until Thursday, June 13, 2019. To access the archived conference call, please dial 1-855-859-2056 and enter the conference code 3649198.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available at http://bit.ly/FONE2019Q1. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Flower One Holdings Inc.

Flower One is sharply focused on quickly becoming the leading cannabis cultivator, producer and innovator in the highly lucrative Nevada market. Flower One owns and operates a 25,000 square-foot cultivation and production facility in North Las Vegas, with nine grow rooms, and owns the established NLV Organics consumer brand of cannabis products. The Company is also rapidly converting its 455,000 square-foot greenhouse and production facility, which is the largest in the State of Nevada, for cultivating and processing high-quality cannabis at scale. Combined, the flagship greenhouse facility and production facility (once fully operational) and the North Las Vegas facility provide Flower One with 480,000 square feet of capacity for cultivation and processing, production and high-volume packaging of dry flower, cannabis oils, concentrates and infused products. The Company is fully licensed for medical marijuana cultivation and production, as well as recreational marijuana cultivation and production in the state of Nevada and currently holds licensing agreements with their Brand Partners, Flyte Concentrates, Rapid-Dose Therapeutics' Quick Strip, Old Pal, Palms, HUXTON, CannAmerica Brands, Grenco Science (G Pen), and The Medicine Cabinet.

The Common Shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the Company's symbol "FONE" and in the United States on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "FLOOF." For more information, visit: https://flowerone.com.

