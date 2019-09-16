Flower One Announces Official Launch of Nevada's Largest Cannabis Extraction and Production Facility

New lab to produce a wide range of cannabis products including but not limited to full spectrum oils, distillate, cannabis-derived terpenes, concentrates, and a wide range of top performing branded cannabis products such as vape pens, edibles, and topicals

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Flower One Holdings Inc. ("Flower One" or the "Company") ( CSE: FONE ) ( OTCQX: FLOOF ), a leading cannabis cultivator, producer and innovator in Nevada, today announced the official, operational launch of its technologically advanced cannabis production lab which will operate alongside the Company's 400,000 square-foot greenhouse.

The new production space encompasses approximately 55,000 square feet and can readily consume between 3,000 – 5,000 pounds of biomass per week – with distillate processing from its ethanol extraction train in the 100-150 liter per week range. Today's announcement enhances Flower One's ability to generate product from its more than 140,000 pounds (62,500 kg) of dry cannabis flower and trim expected annually from the greenhouse.

Thomas Rosengren, Director of Extraction & Production reported: "The Launch of Flower One's bulk distillate process train has been a resounding success – with early lot potencies already testing in the 90%+ range."

Flower One's production lab has been intentionally designed for large-scale product fulfillment. By leveraging multiple extraction methods – namely ethanol, LPG, and CO 2 – that run in parallel, Flower One has access to three upstream extraction channels, granting it the flexibility to leverage the specific extraction techniques needed to produce a wide range of cannabis products. Beyond extraction, the lab will engage in refinement, compounding, and commercial-kitchen-related activities, including ongoing optimization via data-driven continuous improvement processes.

"The product and test results coming out of the lab mark another huge milestone for Flower One and our ability to produce premium quality cannabis products" said Kellen O'Keefe, Chief Strategy Officer at Flower One. "Flower One is thrilled to bring some of the nation's leading cannabis brands to Nevada's retailers and consumers," he added.

About Flower One Holdings Inc.

Flower One is the largest cannabis cultivator, producer, and full-service brand fulfillment partner in the state of Nevada. By combining more than 20 years of greenhouse operational excellence with best-in-class cannabis operators, Flower One offers consistent, reliable, and scalable fulfillment to a growing number of industry-leading cannabis brands. Flower One's flagship 400,000 square-foot greenhouse and 55,000 square-foot production facility is used for large scale cannabis cultivation, processing, and manufacturing. Flower One also owns and operates a second production facility in Las Vegas, with 25,000 square-feet of indoor cultivation and a commercial kitchen that will produce several of the nation's top-performing edible and beverage brands. Flower One produces a wide range of products ranging from wholesale flower, full-spectrum oils, and distillates to finished consumer packaged goods including flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, beverages, and topicals for the top-performing brands in cannabis.

The Company's common shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the Company's symbol "FONE" and in the United States on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "FLOOF".

