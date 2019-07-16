Flower One Announces Licensing Agreement with The Clear Cannabis Group, Bringing Pure Refined Cannabis Oils to Nevada

"We are excited to welcome The Clear to Flower One's growing portfolio of Brand Partners," said Ken Villazor, President and CEO of Flower One. "This is our tenth brand partnership to date, aligning with our commitment to expand the range of cannabis products available to cannabis retailers and consumers in Nevada, and to contribute to the growing product diversity of the State's retail market."

"We are thrilled to enter into a partnership with Flower One to meet the growing market demand for The Clear cannabis products in Nevada," said John Cushman, CEO of Clear Cannabis, Inc. "There is a clear synergy between our two companies, and we are excited about this opportunity. Partnering with Flower One gives us the infrastructure we need to gain significant market share in the Nevada market, and aligns perfectly with our national growth strategy."

Founded in 2013, The Clear has established itself as the first and original cannabis distillation company. Featuring a robust menu of 17 flavorful vape cartridges, among other high-quality products, The Clear utilizes steam-distilled plant extracts and unmatched state-of-the-art technology to provide consumers with a reliable, clean, and consistent cannabis experience. Soon The Clear's C-Cell cartridges and top pull batteries will be available in Nevada, providing cannabis consumers with a consistent dosing experience. Additional vape cartridges will follow later this year.

About Flower One Inc.

Flower One is the largest cannabis cultivator, producer and full-service brand fulfilment partner in the highly lucrative Nevada market. Flower One's fully operational flagship 400,000 square-foot greenhouse and 55,000 square-foot processing and custom packaging facility is used for cannabis cultivation, processing, production and high-volume custom packaging of dry flower, pre-rolls, cannabis oils, distillates, concentrates, edibles, topicals and infused products. Operating under continuous harvest, Flower One is capable of producing 140,000 pounds (62,500 kilograms) of dry flower per year, housing over 80,000 plants per crop cycle across eight flower zones. The Company also owns and operates a 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation and production facility in North Las Vegas, with nine grow rooms, and owns the established NLV Organics consumer brand of cannabis products.

Leveraging its scale and more than 20 years of greenhouse operational excellence, Flower One offers consistent, reliable, high-volume, and just-in-time fulfilment to a growing number of established cannabis brands, including Flyte Concentrates, Rapid-Dose Therapeutics' Quick Strip, Old Pal, Palms, HUXTON, CannAmerica Brands, Grenco Science (G Pen), The Medicine Cabinet, La Vida Verde and The Clear Cannabis Group. The Company is fully licensed for medical marijuana cultivation and production, as well as recreational marijuana cultivation and production in the state of Nevada.

The Common Shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the Company's symbol "FONE" and in the United States on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "FLOOF." For more information, visit: https://flowerone.com.

About Clear Cannabis Inc.

Clear Cannabis, Inc. ("CCI") is a distribution infrastructure company which licenses intellectual property rights to partner businesses ("Partner Licensees") operating in the state-legal marijuana industry to manufacture, market and distribute cannabis products under The Clear brand. Additionally, CCI provides ancillary products and services to the cannabis industry and end customers. While CCI licenses its intellectual property rights to Partner Licensees, who manufacture and distribute products containing THC, CCI is not directly involved in the manufacture, sale or distribution of products containing THC. For more information, visit: https://clearcannabisinc.com.

