Flower One Announces Change to Board of Directors

TORONTO, July 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Flower One Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11), a leading cannabis cultivator, producer and innovator in Nevada, announced today that Bern Whitney has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors effective July 25, 2020 for unforeseen personal reasons.

"On behalf of our entire management team and Board, we thank Bern for his contributions to Flower One," said Ken Villazor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Flower One. "We look forward to continuing to strengthen and broaden the experience of our Board as we add new directors to help us further our strategic plan."

Flower One is presently conducting a search for Mr. Whitney's replacement. The Company will look to add an experienced director to further enhance its corporate governance initiatives and strategy to increase its market share as the low cost, high quality cannabis cultivator and producer in the state of Nevada.

About Flower One Holdings Inc.

Flower One is the largest cannabis cultivator, producer, and full-service brand fulfillment partner in the state of Nevada. By combining more than 20 years of greenhouse operational excellence with best-in-class cannabis operators, Flower One offers consistent, reliable, and scalable fulfillment to a growing number of industry-leading cannabis brands. Flower One's flagship 400,000 square-foot greenhouse and 55,000 square-foot production facility is used for large scale cannabis cultivation, processing, and manufacturing. Flower One also owns and operates a second production facility in Las Vegas, with 25,000 square-feet of indoor cultivation and a commercial kitchen that will produce several of the nation's top-performing edible and beverage brands. Flower One produces a wide range of products ranging from wholesale flower, full-spectrum oils, and distillates to finished consumer packaged goods including flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, beverages, and topicals for the top-performing brands in cannabis.

The Company's common shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the Company's symbol "FONE", in the United States on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "FLOOF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "F11". For more information, visit: https://flowerone.com.

Flower One: Ken Villazor, President and CEO