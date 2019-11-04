Flower One Announces Brand Partnership with Preeminent California Cannabis and Lifestyle Brand, Cookies

Cookies-branded products to be produced by Flower One are expected to be available in dispensaries throughout the state of Nevada in early 2020, including all of Cookies' best-in-class brands: Cookies, Lemonnade, Powerzzzup, Grandiflora, Runtz and Minntz. The partnership between Flower One and Cookies validates both the demand for the Cookies brand as well as Flower One's capabilities as a premium cultivator and producer of high-quality cannabis.

"We are thrilled to bring Cookies to Nevada," said Kellen O'Keefe, Chief Strategy Officer at Flower One. "Berner and the team at Cookies have done an incredible job building one of the most recognizable brands in cannabis. Pairing Cookies with our industry-leading cultivation and manufacturing is a recipe for success and a testament to our team's abilities to deliver consistent premium cannabis at scale."

"We've always had our eye on Nevada, knowing that our loyal fans in the state have been patiently waiting for the day that Cookies' products hits retailers' shelves," said Berner, Founder and Co-Owner of Cookies. "When it came to cannabis cultivation and production, it was clear that Flower One was the leader in Nevada. Nevada's consumers deserve the real Cookies experience and we are confident in Flower One's ability to deliver."

About Flower One Holdings Inc.

Flower One is the largest cannabis cultivator, producer, and full-service brand fulfillment partner in the state of Nevada. By combining more than 20 years of greenhouse operational excellence with best-in-class cannabis operators, Flower One offers consistent, reliable, and scalable fulfillment to a growing number of industry-leading cannabis brands. Flower One's flagship 400,000 square-foot greenhouse and 55,000 square-foot production facility is used for large scale cannabis cultivation, processing, and manufacturing. Flower One also owns and operates a second production facility in Las Vegas, with 25,000 square feet of indoor cultivation and a commercial kitchen that will produce several of the nation's top-performing edible and beverage brands. Flower One produces a wide range of products ranging from wholesale flower, full-spectrum oils, and distillates to finished consumer packaged goods including flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, beverages, and topicals for the top-performing brands in cannabis.

The Company's common shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the Company's symbol "FONE" and in the United States on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "FLOOF". For more information, visit: https://flowerone.com.

About Cookies

Cookies was founded in 2012 by Berner, the prolific Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur, and his partner Jai, Bay Area cultivator and breeder. The combination of new genetics, the internet, music and being one of the first companies to establish an identity and streetwear company based on the brand represents a priceless time that may never come back. With the music industry backing Cookies and social media and Youtube vlogs documenting the growth of Cookies and breeding projects, the community was able to take that ride with the brand which build a grassroots cult following.

Today, Cookies is one of the most respected and top-selling cannabis brands in California and is globally recognized, amassing a stable of over 50 cannabis varieties and product lines including indoor, outdoor and sungrown flower, pre-rolls, gel caps and vape carts. With two flagship Cookies stores in Los Angeles on Melrose and Maywood and a third location in Redding, Cookies' overall vertical integration and seed to sale business allows for complete quality control at every step from cultivation and production to retail experience.

In 2015, the brand's hip-hop credibility effortlessly expanded Cookies into streetwear and today offers a range of products for both men and women in the apparel and accessories categories as well as a curated selection of smoking supplies.

Since its inception, Cookies has been adamant in driving the conversation surrounding social justice within the cannabis industry and is one of the pioneers of the social equity movement, partnering with and championing the voice of equity applicants to launch products, open stores and develop new categories for the brand.

To learn more, please visit www.cookiescalifornia.com. For Berner's full bio, interview requests, and more information please contact press@cookiescalifornia.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of United States securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other unknown factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from historical results or from any future actual results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements which explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements labeled with the terms "believes," "belief," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "potential," "should," "may," "will," "plans," "continue" or other similar expressions to be uncertain and forward looking.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to the Company's leadership in cannabis cultivation, production and full-service brand fulfillment partner; the Company's ability to offer consistent, reliable, and scalable fulfillment to Cookies. to meet Cookies' production and cultivation standards and to execute Cookies' vision; the timing of the introduction of Cookies-branded products by Flower One; the existence of demand for the Cookies brand in Nevada; the potential success of the partnership; Flower One's ability to produce several of the nation's top-performing edible and beverage brands and to continue to produce a wide range of products ranging from wholesale flower, full-spectrum oils, and distillates and to make Cookies' product series available in Nevada or to offer a diversity of products; Cookies' ability to maintain its market recognition, to maintain its cannabis varieties and product lines and to continue delivering high quality products.

The Company is indirectly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale and distribution of cannabis in the recreational and medicinal cannabis marketplaces in the United States through its subsidiary Cana Nevada Corp. Local state laws where Cana Nevada Corp. operates permit such activities; however, these activities are currently illegal under United States federal law. Additional information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's latest final base shelf prospectus dated October 22, 2019 (the "Prospectus") filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, the "Forward-Looking Statements" section contained in the Company's most recent Prospectus. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to assumptions and risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company's public securities filings with the Canadian securities commissions, including the Company's most recent Prospectus.

Although Flower One has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; investing in target companies or projects that are engaged in activities currently considered illegal under United States federal law; changes in laws; limited operating history; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; hindering market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry and; regulatory or political change.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. Flower One Holdings disclaims and does not undertake any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR THEIR REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For further information: For Flower One inquiries please contact: Flower One Holdings Inc., Ken Villazor, President & CEO, 416.913.9642, info@flowerone.com; Flower One investor relations inquiries: United States: ADDO Investor Relations, 310.829.5400, ir@flowerone.com; Canada: NATIONAL Capital Markets, 416.848.9835, ir@flowerone.com; Flower One media inquiries: Natalie Martin, 604.738.2220, flowerone@talkshopmedia.com; Cookies inquiries: Kayla Green, 415.794.5891, kayla@cookiescalifornia.com.