Flow wins Canada's Clean50 Award, Announces New Sustainability Campaign, Scores high on BCorp Recertification

Sustainability has always been part of Flow's corporate DNA, from its mostly renewable plant-based packaging to carbon neutral operations and having positive social impacts.

"When I started Flow, I wanted to respect the beauty of our incredible natural spring by putting its water in the most sustainable format available. I set out to evolve a pack that goes beyond wasteful plastic bottles. We now have an advanced, mostly renewable plant-based pack that's 100% recyclable and BPA free, and contributes to the circular economy. Flow also has a 360° sustainability program across five key pillars to actively address and mitigate our impacts. We've worked hard over the last five years to bring our 18 million and growing loyal customers products that are better for them and the planet. To be recognized for those efforts with a Clean50 Award is incredibly gratifying, and evidence we are part of a growing community focused on more mindful consumption," says Nicholas Reichenbach, Flow's Founder and Executive Chairman.

Flow is among the fastest-growing premium spring water and wellness beverage brands in North America. It also has one of the highest "net promoter score" of any premium water company, which is the measure of how often customers would recommend the brand to others. Driven by its loyal customers, and celebrity partners including Flow Sustainability Ambassador, international mega-star Shawn Mendes, Flow is an industry leader in a larger movement for global sustainability and wellness.

Flow's new spring campaign is focused on wellness and sustainability. Shawn Mendes has served as Sustainability Ambassador for the company since 2019 and said: "As one of millions of young people passionate about creating a better future for our planet, I hope to continue making a difference with this forward-thinking brand that shares the same goals."

Flow's spring campaign also features Halle Berry, NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook III, media influencer and DJ Hannah Bronfman, singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes, model Paloma Elsesser, and Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas.

In addition, Flow recently recertified as a B-Corporation™ (BCorp), scoring a 126.5, over thirty points more than its initial certification score. BCorps are companies that use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems and certifying with BCorps requires a rigorous audit of a company's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance metrics. Flow has been a Certified BCorp since 2017.

"Achieving a BCorp recertification score of 126.5 for Flow's ESG efforts, 34 points higher than our original score and being very well positioned in our industry, is another incredible testament to Flow's sustainability value proposition, and further validates our planet-friendly business model. With our Clean50 Award and now this BCorp score, our customers can really feel good about Flow as the best choice for them and the planet," said Maurizio Patarnello, Flow's newly appointed CEO.

Flow today also launched a sustainability focused website, www.flowESG.com, to provide more information about its ESG platform.

About Flow

Flow Water Inc. ("Flow Alkaline Spring Water™" or "Flow®") is a premium alkaline spring water company with a diversified line of wellness-oriented beverage products sold online and at retailers throughout North America. Founded in 2015 by serial, mission-driven entrepreneur Nicholas Reichenbach, Flow is highly dedicated to sustainability and is a B-Corp Certified company with a purpose to "bring wellness to the world through the positive power of water." Reichenbach founded Flow believing that its spring water products should be packaged in mostly renewable plant-based Tetra Pak™ cartons using sustainable manufacturing operations.

Flow's premium alkaline spring water is offered in original unflavored and a range of award-winning organic flavors, in sizes ranging from 330-ml to 1-liter, and in 6, 12, and 24 pack formats. Due to its unique artesian spring sources, Flow products contain naturally occurring electrolytes and essential minerals, and its original and flavored water products have an alkaline pH at the source. As part of its ongoing innovation into wellness beverages, Flow recently introduced new lines of collagen-infused waters with natural flavors, and vitamin-infused waters with certified organic flavors.

Flow beverage products are available online at flowhydration.com, and are sold at over 25,000 retailers across the United States and Canada, including Whole Foods Market, Loblaws, Sobeys, Metro, Shoppers Drug Mart, Farm Boy, Sprouts Farmers Market, Safeway, Wegmans, Harris Teeter, Walmart, Sam's Club, Giant Eagle, Bristol Farms, Raley's, Vitamin Shoppe, and Duane Reade, among others.

