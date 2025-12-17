Flourishan Partners with Local Leader Vena Nova to Make Calgary North America's Gateway for Lab-Grown Diamonds

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Flourishan, an expert in eco diamonds and innovative jewelry design, is bringing its sustainable luxury to Calgary as it partners with Vena Nova Diamonds -- the city's only dedicated lab-grown diamond store and a recognized pioneer in the market. This collaboration marks Flourishan's first North American location and a major milestone in its global expansion. Most of the Flourishan diamonds are created by renewable energy. Eliza Wong, CEO of Flourishan and Justin Ng, Founder of Vena Nova Diamonds, are available for interviews. To schedule an interview, please contact Kristina at [email protected] .

"We're thrilled to bring Flourishan to Calgary," says Justin Ng, Founder, Vena Nova. "As Canada's first exclusively lab-grown diamond jeweler, it's an honour to collaborate with a brand that shares our values of transparency, innovation and environmental responsibility. Together, we're redefining what it means to own a diamond."

Flourishan, founded by famous artist from Hong Kong Rosina Lam, has earned international recognition for its stunning, ethically made diamonds grown with cutting-edge technology and nearly zero environmental harm. Each Flourishan diamond is identical in beauty, brilliance and durability to mined diamonds but without the social and ecological cost of traditionally sourced diamonds. Calgary consumers ranked the top in spending on lab-grown diamonds with 92% of Calgary consumers planning to purchase a lab-grown diamond in the next 12 months.

As Flourishan expands into North America, the brand is poised to lead a new era in luxury, one that celebrates innovation, responsibility and connection. With its Calgary launch, Flourishan is not just bringing sustainable diamonds to Canada; it's redefining what modern love and luxury look like.

The global lab-grown diamond market is on track to surpass USD $50 billion by 2030, driven by younger generations prioritizing sustainability and value. Lab-grown diamonds have gained recent popularity due to their value, fashion positioning, beauty and ethical sourcing. Consumers are turning to alternatives to mined diamonds that meet their budgets as well.

About Flourishan Eco-Diamonds

Flourishan is an international jewelry brand dedicated to crafting exquisite lab-grown diamonds that marry modern innovation with environmental consciousness. Each ECO-Diamond is created using renewable energy, ensuring ethical brilliance without compromise. With a mission of "Love Diamond. Love Nature".

