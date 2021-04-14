Flora™ Plant-Based Bricks Launch in Canada

"Home chefs now have another easy way to add a dairy-free, buttery twist to their favourite dishes and baked goods with Flora Plant-Based Bricks, while doing their part to contribute to a more sustainable planet," said Leesa Steiner, Brand Lead, Flora, Upfield Canada. "With more Canadians adding plant-based foods to their grocery baskets for dietary, ethical and environmental reasons, Flora Plant-Based Bricks are a delicious vegan choice for consumers looking to lighten their environmental footprint by choosing foods produced with sustainably-sourced ingredients and through production that has less impact on the environment, without sacrificing great taste."

Flora Plant-Based Bricks are made without artificial flavours or preservatives, from a blend of plant-based oils, including 100 per cent physically sustainable palm and palm kernel oils, and a non-GMO sunflower oil. Flora Plant-Based Bricks can be swapped 1-for-1 for dairy butter in any recipe and are also kosher and halal-certified.

Production of plant-based spreads have a lighter impact on the environment. Studies show that from plant, to oil, to package, and to spread, the production of plant-based spreads on average has a 70 per cent lower carbon footprint, uses less than half the water and occupies two-thirds less land than the production of dairy butter.

Flora Plant-Based Bricks are made in Canada at Upfield's Rexdale, Ontario facility, and in the future will be made at the company's new facility in Brantford, Ontario, following its scheduled opening, expected in late 2021.

Flora Plant-Based Bricks are available at natural product retailers throughout Canada, in a 227g brick, in both salted and unsalted varieties, with a suggested retail price(SRP) of CAD$5.49. Foodservice professionals may also buy Flora Plant-Based Bricks under the Upfield Professional line of products. For a store locator or more information, visit www.flora.com.

About Upfield

Upfield is the leading producer of plant-based margarines and spreads in Canada with iconic brands that include Becel®, Flora™ Plant, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!® and Imperial®. In 2020, Violife® 100% vegan cheese was added to the portfolio following the global acquisition of Arivia. In 2022, Upfield will open a new food science center in Wageningen, The Netherlands in 2022 focused on plant protein research and new product innovations. Upfield is leading in delivering better-for-you products that, with great taste and superior quality, help it to create a "Better Plant-based Future." For more information, visit www.Upfield.com.

