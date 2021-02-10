Flodraulic Launches Next Generation Precision Snow Plow and Salter

Archimedes Precision Spreader will increase safety of drivers by removing salt control from the operational procedure. Tweet this

In tandem, Flodraulic also developed a cloud-based command structure and web center that can assign salt application rates to specific GPS coordinates. This solution allows operations teams to dynamically raise and lower salt requirements at any location based on weather, risk, and environmentally sensitive areas. The role of salt adjustment has always been solely the responsibility of the operators, who need to navigate dangerous roadways while simultaneously plowing snow.

"Snow and ice vehicles are large and by definition are only operated when road conditions are at their most dangerous," said Chris Passmore, director of technologies at Flodraulic. "The Archimedes Precision Spreader will increase the safety of drivers by almost entirely removing salt control from their operational procedure. The municipalities will now be conscious of salt usage and environmentally sensitive areas without adding a layer of complexity for their drivers."

Through Ontario's Autonomous Vehicle Innovation Network (AVIN), led by the Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI), Flodraulic received support to commercialize this advanced R&D, which otherwise may not have been possible.

"No matter what the weather condition, Ontario is committed to keeping roads and highways safe," said Caroline Mulroney, Ontario minister of transportation. "Through the Autonomous Vehicle Innovation Network, our government is proud to support innovative initiatives like this project by Flodraulic that could make the important job of road maintenance crews safer and easier during the winter months."

Natural waterways and wetlands are being salinized at alarming rates from winter road salt application. With this solution salinization can be cut by up to two thirds, in turn helping to preserve wildlife and maintain drinking water supply.

"Winter road maintenance is a major concern in Ontario and Northern climates around the world and Flodraulic's application of connected and autonomous technologies offers significant safety, cost and environmental benefits," said Vic Fedeli, Ontario minister of economic development, job creation and trade. "The Autonomous Vehicle Innovation Network is weaving together Ontario's strengths in information technology and advanced manufacturing to assist in the province's economic recovery from COVID-19 and advance our leadership in the latest transportation and infrastructure technologies."

These advanced salt controls have the potential to allow for more accurate municipality salt usage. The University of Guelph has run tests and determined some salt trucks use more salt than necessary on roadways. This is often attributed to combating blockages, erring on the side of caution, or proactive applications from weather forecasts. The closed-loop control technology in these new trucks with the Archimedes Precision Spreader will automatically respond to blockages for the operator and will recommend an application of salt that will use less salt than current trucks on the road while maintaining the same level of public safety.

Flodraulic set out to create a semi-automated snowplow truck. After rigorous development, commissioning, and field testing, Flodraulic's patent-pending control system is now on trucks and proving to be successful. For more information please visit, www.flodraulic.com or www.ArchimedesPrecisionSpreader.com

About Flodraulic

Innovation Applied™ FLODRAULIC is a multi-dimensional fluid power company with expertise in an unparalleled number of technologies, markets and geographies. Innovation and creative value-add is our calling card, customized turnkey solutions is what we deliver. An international distributor with local customer support, we have inventory, engineering, assembly and sales facilities across North America and Europe. For more information please visit: www.flodraulic.com or www.ArchimedesPrecisionSpreader.com

About Autonomous Vehicle Innovation Network

The Autonomous Vehicle Innovation Network (AVIN) is a Government of Ontario program, led by the Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI), designed to reinforce Ontario's position as a North American leader in transportation technology and infrastructure systems. Through resources such as research and development (R&D) support, talent development, technology acceleration, business and technical supports, and demonstration grounds, AVIN provides a competitive advantage to Ontario-based CAV companies.

