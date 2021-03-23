FLO expands roaming arrangements to Greenlots chargers, provides FLO members with more public EV charging options in the US and Canada

QUEBEC CITY, March 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Thanks to the activation of a new roaming agreement with Greenlots, FLO® is excited to announce that its smartphone application now offers electric vehicle (EV) owners access to an even greater number of public charging stations across the United States and Canada.

Greenlots, a Los Angeles-based company and a member of the Shell Group, has strong presence and a wide network of EV charging stations around the world, particularly in the United States and Canada. As a result of the agreement, 2,250 level 2 and 383 level 3 public Greenlots stations in North America can now be accessed and activated via the FLO smartphone app. In conjunction with FLO's other roaming partners, FLO members now have access to nearly 55,000 options for their charging needs.

"At FLO, our mission is to fight climate change by accelerating EV adoption. Opening our charging ecosystem to other networks is a concrete way we can make it more convenient for EV drivers to charge their vehicle, regardless of where they want to go" says Louis Tremblay, President and CEO of FLO. "This new collaboration with Greenlots is yet another milestone in the development of our FLO network, building an even better member experience. Becoming a member of the FLO network is free and easily done by downloading our app. I am thrilled by the perspective of facilitating an ever-growing number of clean EV journeys across the continent."

The collaboration between FLO and Greenlots is an important milestone and builds on FLO's ongoing commitment to open additional EV charging networks.

"Collaborating between the different EV networks is key for electric vehicles to become more accessible and appealing for consumers," adds Tremblay. "Since 2015, FLO has been leading the way with this type of roaming agreement, and we are thrilled to be adding Greenlots to the list."

In addition to Greenlots, FLO members can use their app to access stations on the following networks: BC Hydro EV Network, ChargePoint, eCharge Network, and Electric Circuit.

FLO is a leading North American charging network for electric vehicles and a major provider of smart charging software and equipment. Every month, FLO and its parent company, AddEnergie, enable approximately half a million charging events and the transfer of 5.5 GWh in electricity, thanks to over 35,000 high-quality stations deployed on public networks, commercial and residential installations. FLO's headquarters and network operations centre are based in Quebec City, and AddEnergie's assembly plant is located in Shawinigan (Quebec). The company also has an office in Montreal and regional teams located in Ontario, British Columbia, California, New York, and Florida. For more information, visit flo.com.

