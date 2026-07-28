Flipster Secures VARA Full Operational Exchange License, Advancing Regulated Crypto Services in the UAE

DUBAI, UAE, July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Flipster, a global cryptocurrency trading platform, has secured a full operational Exchange license (License No. VL/26/07/002) from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) under Flipster FZE. This milestone enables Flipster to officially launch regulated virtual asset services in the region and marks a significant step in its global expansion strategy.

With this license, Flipster FZE is authorized to onboard customers in the UAE, with plans to gradually expand access to a broader global user base. Flipster offers access to real world asset perpetuals in supported jurisdictions, giving users trading exposure to both digital and traditional asset classes. The initial offering will focus on spot trading, forming the foundation of Flipster's regulated product suite.

This approval marks Flipster's transition from regulatory readiness and in-principle approval to full operational capability under VARA's framework, one of the most comprehensive and globally recognized regulatory regimes for digital assets.

Operating under VARA's framework allows Flipster to provide a more secure and transparent trading environment, supported by robust standards for custody, governance, and compliance. This reinforces the platform's commitment to safeguarding users while providing reliable access to digital assets.

And it also reflects Flipster's commitment to meeting the highest standards in global finance. Flipster believes regulation is essential to building long-term trust, and VARA sets a strong benchmark for balancing innovation with investor protection.

Flipster first announced its entry into the Middle East in May 2025 with the appointment of Benjamin Grolimund as General Manager of Flipster FZE. Securing the full operational license marks the next phase of this expansion, as the company moves from market entry to delivering regulated services in one of the world's most advanced digital asset ecosystems.

About Flipster

Flipster is a leading cryptocurrency trading platform, founded in 2023. It is designed by traders, for traders. With deep liquidity, industry-leading leverage, and wide coverage across global markets, Flipster is built for every trading style and gives traders the flexibility to seize opportunities wherever they emerge. Flipster offers access to real world asset perpetuals in supported jurisdictions, giving users trading exposure to both digital and traditional asset classes from a single platform. Learn more at flipster.io or follow X.

SOURCE Flipster

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