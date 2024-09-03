Flipster Expands Earn Campaign: Earn Rewards on BTC, ETH, and USDT With Launch Promotion of up to 25% APR

WARSAW, Poland, Sept. 3, 2024 /CNW/ -- Flipster, a fast-growing crypto derivatives trading platform, has expanded its Earn Campaign to include Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) assets, alongside its existing USDT offering. To celebrate, Flipster has announced the Earn Boost Campaign, a special promotion offering users up to 10% APR on BTC and ETH and up to 25% APR on USDT.

Yongjin Kim, CEO of Flipster says, "We're always looking at providing new ways through which Flipster users can earn, to give them exceptional value. With the upgraded Earn Campaign, we're really excited to be able to give our user base the opportunity to earn competitive rewards on a wider range of assets, with greater control and flexibility."

Earn Daily Rewards From Idle Crypto

The Earn Campaign provides an effortless way for users to grow their cryptocurrency holdings. By simply depositing any of these assets, users can automatically start earning a high annual percentage rate (APR), with rewards paid out daily in USDT. There is no lock-up period for assets, allowing users to withdraw their funds at any time without incurring penalties.

BTC and ETH: Users can earn a high APR of up to 5% to accrue passive rewards.

USDT: Exclusive to USDT, users can maximize their holdings by earning up to 20% APR, trading derivatives, or doing both simultaneously.

To participate, please refer to the Earn Campaign page and respective terms and conditions for USDT, BTC, and ETH.

Launch Promotion: Boost Your Rewards With Additional APR

To celebrate the new asset additions, Flipster has launched the Earn Boost Campaign. Users can deposit USDT to earn additional APR, up to 10% APR on BTC and ETH, and up to 25% APR on USDT.

Promotion period: 23 August 2024 at 00:00 UTC to 2 October 2024 at 00:00 UTC.

Deposit period for extra APR eligibility: 23 August 2024, 00:00 UTC , to 2 October 2024 , 00:00 UTC .

23 August 2024, , to , . Extra APR validity period: 2 September 2024, 00:00 UTC , to 2 October 2024 , 00:00 UTC .

The additional APR will apply to the combined wallet balance of USDT, BTC, and ETH, up to a total value cap of 100,000 USDT.

To participate, please refer to the Earn Boost Campaign page and its terms and conditions.

About Flipster

Flipster is a fast-growing crypto derivatives trading platform, offering lightning-fast perpetual futures listings on the latest cryptocurrencies. The easy-to-use platform provides users with an all-in-one trading experience with leverage of up to 100x on over 250 tokens with high liquidity and zero trading fees. For media enquiries or interview requests with the team, please reach out to [email protected] .

Disclaimer

Be aware of the risks of trading in Cryptocurrencies. Do not ever risk more money than you can afford to lose. Flipster does not provide any guarantee of high profits, and the Earn Campaign is subject to the various terms and conditions mentioned herein, as well as our platform Terms of Use at all times.

