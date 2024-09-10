WARSAW, Poland, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ -- Flipster, a leading crypto derivatives trading platform, is excited to announce its participation as a silver sponsor at Token2049, Asia's largest Web3 event, taking place in Singapore on September 18-19. With over 20,000 attendees expected, the event will serve as a key gathering for the global cryptocurrency and blockchain community.

Flipster Announces Silver Sponsorship for Token2049

As a silver sponsor, Flipster will maintain a strong presence at the event with a dedicated booth, offering attendees the chance to engage with the team, learn about the platform's latest innovations, and participate in discussions about the evolving cryptocurrency trading landscape.

In addition, Flipster is partnering with the popular Pudgy Penguins NFT project to co-host an exclusive side event at Zouk , one of Asia's most renowned nightlife venues, on September 17. The event at Zouk will provide a relaxed yet dynamic environment for attendees to network, share ideas, and celebrate advancements in Web3 and digital assets.

Flipster's involvement in Token2049 comes during a period of rapid growth for the platform. In recent months, Flipster has solidified its position as a preferred platform for both novice and experienced traders. With a robust set of features, including advanced trading tools, strong security protocols, and a user-friendly interface, Flipster has seen a significant increase in its user base. The platform's total assets have nearly doubled in the past two months, driven by rising demand for digital assets and Flipster's focus on innovation and user experience.

About Flipster

Flipster is among the fastest-growing crypto derivatives trading platforms, offering lightning-fast perpetual futures listings on the latest cryptocurrencies. The easy-to-use platform provides users with an all-in-one trading experience with leverage of up to 100x on over 250 tokens with high liquidity and zero trading fees. For media enquiries or interview requests with the team, please reach out to [email protected] .

SOURCE Flipster