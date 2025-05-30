Flin Flon Wildfire: Important Insurance Information for Residents

EDMONTON, AB, May 30, 2025 /CNW/ - The out-of-control wildfire in Flin Flon, Manitoba, has forced the evacuation of virtually all of its 5,000 residents, including an additional 1,000 residents from the surrounding area.

Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is sharing important insurance information for residents and evacuees.

Insurance coverage:

Home insurance policies cover damage caused by fire, even if the fire began on a neighbouring property, as long as the fire was not started intentionally by the policy holder.





All standard home insurance policies cover additional living expenses (ALE). If you've been ordered by a civil or provincial authority to leave your home, keep the receipts for your living expenses (for example, hotel costs). Most homeowner's and tenant's insurance policies cover any reasonable additional living expenses for a specified period of time. Ask your insurance representative about the amount of living expenses you're entitled to claim.

What should homeowners do?

A homeowner's first priority must be their personal safety. Only enter your home if it is safe to do so.





All homeowner and tenant insurance policies cover damage caused by fire.





Work with your insurance provider to assess the damage that has been done and determine if it can be cleaned up while taking proper precautions, or whether professionals should be hired.





To facilitate claims processing, homeowners should document and take photographs of damage if it is safe to do so.





Homeowners who have experienced property damage as a result of a fire should discuss their coverage and any deductibles with their insurance representative as soon as possible.

If my business has been damaged, what should I do?

Business interruption or business income insurance is an additional coverage you may have purchased as an add-on to your existing business property insurance policy. This would cover your lost earnings during an unexpected shutdown.





Another important factor to consider is the indemnity period. This is the time period that the policy will cover for loss of business income.





There are two basic types (or "forms") of indemnity period: limited and extended.





A limited form pays only until the damage is repaired or the property is replaced. As soon as your business resumes, the policy stops paying even if the business has not regained its previous level of earnings.





An extended form continues to pay until your business resumes its normal, pre- interruption level of earnings, subject to the maximum period of indemnity listed in your policy.

Tips for Starting the Claims Process

Call your insurance representative as soon as possible. Most insurers have a 24-hour claims service. Be as detailed as possible when providing information.





When it is safe to do so, list all damaged or destroyed items. If possible, assemble proofs of purchase, photos, receipts and warranties. Take photos of damage incurred and keep damaged items, unless they pose a health hazard.





Keep all receipts related to cleanup and living expenses if you've been displaced. Ask your insurance representative about what coverage for expenses you may be entitled to and for what period of time.

Insurers serve as "second responders" in the recovery period after catastrophe strikes. IBC's V-CAMP has already been deployed, and is staffed with trained insurance industry personnel at IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC (1-844-227-5422) and [email protected] to help address consumers' general questions about their home, auto, or business insurance policies. This includes questions about Additional Living Expenses for those who have been evacuated.

Affected residents are encouraged to visit IBC's Wildfires & Insurance webpage to learn more about insurance and the various stages of the claims process.

"Our hearts go out to the individuals and families of Flin Flon who are grappling with this devastating situation. We thank all the first responders and emergency officials who have been working so diligently to protect lives and property," said Aaron Sutherland, Vice-President, Pacific and Western, IBC. "The situation is changing rapidly, and we want to make sure those being evacuated from their homes can easily access the insurance supports they need at this difficult time. Manitoba's insurers are committed to protecting your tomorrow, by standing with you today."

