FlightHub and JustFly Suggest the 10 Most Fun Things to Do in Vegas

High Roller Ferris wheel in Las Vegas

Ferris Wheel at Night

Las Vegas is larger than life. The High Roller observation wheel is no exception. It's nearly 170 meters (550 feet) tall. Beat the heat in air-conditioned cabins. Catch sunset or sunrise. Either way, the views live up to the hype. Oh. And it only takes 30 minutes. You'll be in and out in no time.

Fun fact: The High Roller is the largest Ferris wheel in the world.

Address: High Roller, 3545 Las Vegas Blvd South the LINQ Promenade, NV 89109-8978

Fly Over the Grand Canyon

Never been on a helicopter ride? Las Vegas has you covered. Get a bird's-eye view of Hoover Dam, Lake Mead, Black Canyon and the Grand Canyon's West Rim. Marvel down at surreal desert scenes. We promise. You've never seen Las Vegas like this. To sweeten the deal, many tour companies offer hotel pick up and drop off service. It's an incredible experience.

Tour Hoover Dam

Afraid of heights? No sweat. Stay grounded with a mini trip to Hoover Dam. It's perfect if you're short on time. Take in the impressive views. Pose for a few selfies. Cruise through Boulder City. And get a quick history lesson too.

Address: Hoover Dam Access Road, Boulder City, NV 89109

Go Skydiving Indoors

Skydiving isn't for everyone. Does that mean non-adrenaline junkies should be left out? Not in Las Vegas. Solution? Indoor skydiving. "Freefall" to your heart's content. No parachute or paralyzing fear needed. Float above a powerful wind tunnel. Experience the weightlessness skydivers feel when airborne. Leave in a few minutes. Next!

Address: Vegas Indoor Skydiving, 200 Convention Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89109-2020

See Antelope Canyon & Horseshoe Bend

Panoramic view of horsehoe bend and sky

Okay, last canyon tour, we promise. But be warned. This tour can take up a whole day, or more. That said, it's worth it. The view from Horseshoe Bend is mind-blowing. And Antelope Canyon is the most photogenic location in Las Vegas (maybe). Book a tour. Pack your camera. Have a blast.

Pro tip: Stick to tours with 12 or less people. They move much faster.

See the Circus

Cirque du Soleil is the largest theater production on Earth. They have a residency at Treasure Island Hotel and Casino. Choose from up to seven shows. They're all magical. The acrobats are unlike anything you'll ever see. Add in song, dance and visuals and you have the show of a lifetime. Great activity choice for you indoorsy types.

Address: Treasure Island Hotel & Casino, 3300 Las Vegas Blvd South, NV 89109

Experience Madame Tussauds and A Gondola Ride

Las Vegas can get expensive, fast. Save money with combined tour packages. The Madame Tussauds and gondola ride package is a steal. Visit the world-famous wax museum. See what the Marvel 4D Experience is all about. Sail down the Grand Canal on a gondola ride. You can even upgrade your package to include dinner. It's affordable, efficient and fun. Name a more iconic trio.

Address: Madame Tussauds Las Vegas, 3377 Las Vegas Blvd South, NV, 89109

Visit the Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay

This isn't your grandma's old aquarium. Shark Reef has crocodiles, pythons, Komodo dragons, sharks and more. There are over a dozen aquatic predator exhibits. Walk through underwater tunnels. Be surrounded by over a million gallons of water. Experience the deep blue sea up close. Over 2000 animals, 100 species, one unique experience. Our explanation doesn't do it justice. You need to see it for yourself.

Shark Reef, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd S Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, NV 89119-1005

Experience the Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck at Paris Las Vegas

Paris is always a good idea. But the Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck in Las Vegas is too. It's over 46 stories high with panoramic views. Need somewhere to escape the crowds below? This is a safe bet. Stare out at the Mojave Desert. Look down at the glowing lights. Enjoy French cuisine at the Eiffel Tower Restaurant on the 11th floor. It's Europe, in the heart of the desert.

Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck, 3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South Paris, NV 89109-4345

Visit the Las Vegas Mob Museum

"Once you're in, you're in for life." Just kidding. You can leave through the main entrance. Get to know the mafia's most notorious gangsters. Learn how law enforcement disrupted Mob operations. Get insight into the birth of the Mob. Explore exhibits and artifacts. Learn about Al Capone, Lucky Luciano, John Gotti and more. It's a one-of-a-kind experience.

Pro tip: Don't bring the kids to see this one.

300 Stewart Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA

Las Vegas is unlike any city in the world. Casinos compete to outdo one another. Replicas of world-renowned monuments are everywhere. There's nightlife, fine dining, entertainment and nature. The City of Sin is full of charm. Enjoy your trip.

We almost forgot.

