Flightdocs Opens New Office In Toronto, Canada to Better Serve General and Business Aviation Operators

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Dec. 5, 2019 /CNW/ -- Flightdocs, a leading provider of maintenance tracking, flight operations, and inventory management software solutions for flight departments around the world, is expanding its international footprint with the opening of a permanent office in Toronto, Canada. "This expansion supports the Flightdocs' strategic growth plan allowing for the strengthening of current customer relationships as well as expanding our global sales support coverage," explained Rick Heine, CEO, Chairman.

Greg Heine, President of Flightdocs explains "the Canadian business aviation market has always been an important piece of our company's long-term growth. Opening up a permanent location and bringing on experienced and motivated professionals allows us to focus our resources on existing customers while growing the Flightdocs brand within the country."

As a Toronto native and licensed pilot, Alex Hess, National Sales Manager for Canada is looking forward to establishing Flightdocs as the premier service provider in Canada. "The product speaks for itself. Being able to bring a 21st century solution to Canadian operators opens the doors for expanded service and efficiencies. Being a fully cloud based solution with advanced and effective mobile capabilities positions Flightdocs as the best product for the unique and extensive needs of the Canadian business aviation market."

The new Toronto office is conveniently located off Lake Shore Boulevard West and is within ten minutes of the Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ) and the Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ).

Flightdocs provides a comprehensive, fully integrated flight department management solution proven to eliminate inefficiencies, reduce costs, and increase aircraft uptime in a secure, reliable, cloud-based environment. The company's Software as a Service (SaaS) Enterprise platform provides maintenance tracking, flight operations, and inventory management functionality to aircraft owners and operators. Flightdocs customers include Fortune 1000 corporate flight departments, air charters, air medical providers, fractional aircraft operators, government agencies, and regional carriers. Headquartered in Bonita Springs, Florida, Flightdocs has been serving the aviation industry since 2003.

