FLEXSYS TO INCREASE PRICES FOR INSOLUBLE SULFUR IN INDIA

AKRON, Ohio, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- Effective for all shipments on or after May 1, 2026, Flexsys announced it will increase prices for all Insoluble Sulfur grades and package types sold in India by USD $0.75/kg.

This price increase reflects the continued escalation of oil‑derived raw materials, energy, and logistics costs, driven by significant disruptions to Middle East export flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

About Flexsys

Flexsys is a global specialty chemicals and materials technology company that innovates and produces a range of tire additives with the purpose of enabling tire companies to improve tire performance and manufacturing productivity, while enhancing sustainability through innovation. Based in Akron, Ohio, with manufacturing facilities across North America, South America, Europe and Asia, our global team is committed to the success of our customers.

For additional information about Flexsys, please visit www.flexsys.com

Price Increase Announcement Plan

Distribution Date:

April 22, 2026

Distribution Assistance by:

Pepper Group Mahek Lakhani [email protected] Mobile: (847) 496-2304



Distribution Plan: Primary focus on India media outlets

On the Wire, such as via PR Newswire, in the following language English



Website Place the announcement on the Flexsys website on the news page Provide a link to the PDF copy of the letter on the Flexsys website news page under the main body of the text of the announcement (as per announcement text below) No updates to the website banner

PDF Prepare PDF copy of the price increase on Flexsys letter head and send final version to Robert Wicker, at Flexsys, for distribution to the sales team.



Trade Media – provides copies to the following trade media to see if they will pick it up: Rubber News Rubber World European Rubber Journal ICIS IHS Chemical Week Tire Business PRA (Plastics and Rubber Asia) ChemAnalyst

SOURCE Flexsys

Media contact: Mehek Lakhani, [email protected]