Flexsys Announces Price Increase for Insoluble Sulfur in India

AKRON, Ohio, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- Flexsys has announced that it will increase the price of Insoluble Sulfur products sold in India by $0.25/kg, effective for all shipments on or after July 1, 2025, or as permitted by customer contracts. This adjustment is attributed to elevated raw material costs, evolving market conditions, and increased investments in research and development aimed at producing innovative, sustainable, and higher-performing products.

About Flexsys

Flexsys is a global specialty chemicals and materials technology company dedicated to innovating and producing a range of tire additives. Our mission is to enable tire companies to enhance tire performance and manufacturing productivity while promoting sustainability through innovation. Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, with manufacturing facilities across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, our global team is committed to ensuring the success of our customers.

www.flexsys.com

SOURCE Flexsys

Stacy Tanzler, [email protected]