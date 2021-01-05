FlexITy Evolves Under New Leadership

Lenny Liscio has been with FlexITy since 2010 in the role of CFO and brings a wealth of experience to his new role of Chief Executive Officer. Liscio has a long history in technology industry leadership. Before FlexITy, Liscio held executive positions at CPNI Inc. and Olivetti Canada. "FlexITy has always maintained a sterling reputation with its customer base and that's because of the high quality of its skilled resources. It's all about the people," says Liscio. "Even though there's been a leadership change, the core of what we do will not. Our team, a collection of extremely skilled, extensively trained and committed individuals, will continue to deliver high-quality, comprehensive IT solutions to our customers. The stability that FlexITy has provided for sixteen years will continue."

Since 2005, when FlexITy first opened its doors, Ron Stewart has focused on building partner and customer relationships. He will continue to put people and relationships at the forefront under his new title, EVP of Strategic Alliances. Stewart will lead the Strategic Alliances team as they create and build critical partnerships to influence and motivate business strategies and growth. Under Stewart's leadership, the division will identify, establish, and execute agreements with strategic alliance partners to contribute to FlexITy's revenue growth goals and best serve the customer base. "I'll focus on developing and maintaining key partnerships to influence and motivate real business strategies and growth," says Stewart. "I'm excited that in my new role, I get to spend more time talking to and learning from our technology partners. I'll have the opportunity to align partners, programs and initiatives, and develop strategies that deepen the relationship with vendor teams and ultimately create even more value for our clients."

Adding Louis Gervais to the leadership team in the role of EVP of Sales brings new energy and breadth of experience to FlexITy. "I am so thrilled to be joining FlexITy. I'm inspired by the company's entrepreneurial spirit and energy, and share its passion for bringing the most innovative technologies to customers," says Gervais. "My approach is always to understand a customer's biggest pain points and their desired business outcome. I listen first so that I can be confident in delivering the best customer experience possible. FlexITy has strong relationships with both customers and partners – I look forward to the opportunity to nurture those relationships further, and foster new ones as well."

Louis brings with him decades of experience and a comprehensive management portfolio of leadership, sales acumen, team strategy and an overall executive vision on how to win together as a team. He comes to FlexITy after a tenure of 11 years at one of Canada's largest solution provider, where he held various management roles and successfully built new business units, addressing different aspects of IT ranging from professional services to pre-sales and practice leadership. Louis has a degree in Business from UQAM (Universite du Quebec a Montreal), completed the Executive program at HEC (Hautes etudes Commerciales Universite de Montreal), and the Queen's Executive program. In recent years, his divisions have covered Data Centre and Cloud, Enterprise Networking and Security Virtualization, Managed Services, and Professional and Microsoft services. His technological expertise in working with many of FlexITy's valued partners will serve clients well.

The leadership changes, realignment of organizational goals, and recent talent acquisition all empower FlexITy to better meet clients' changing needs. As Lenny Liscio says, "FlexITy has always had an entrepreneurial spirit and a swing-for-the-fences attitude. That passion, that drive, is still in play. The bench has been adjusted to be more agile and our game-strategy has been aligned to meet a world of new normals. But our core that has made us successful throughout the years, positions us in an even stronger position to deliver for our customers and grow the business."

About FlexITy

FlexITy is an award-winning integrator of smart technology, CyberSecurITy and service solutions that are built on powerful and digitally advanced secure platforms, and delivered with decades of expertise. FlexITy is headquartered in Richmond Hill, with offices in Toronto and Winnipeg.

FlexHealth, Powered by FlexITy is a suite of patient-centric solutions that integrate interactive mobile applications, secure health IT and data, and optimize healthcare management. FlexHealth engages patients and families, empowers clinicians, and delivers outcomes that matter.

FlexSecurITy is a next-generation cybersecurity offering enabling organizations to protect the way people work today from advanced threats and compliance risks. FlexSecurITy protects organizations from the advanced attacks targeting them and protects the critical information people create, while arming organizations with the right intelligence and tools to respond quickly when things go wrong.

FlexTEL, a leading and secure managed business, provides Unified Collaboration Cloud Services for enterprises seeking a holistic enterprise-grade Collaboration Platform.

www.flexity.com, www.flexhealth.ca, www.flexsecurity.com

SOURCE FlexITy Solutions Inc.

For further information: (press only): Nympha Lee, Director of Marketing and Communications, FlexITy, [email protected]

Related Links

www.flexity.com

