FlexITy and George Brown College Announce Healthcare Technology Partnership

FlexITy is evolving their FlexHealth , Powered by FlexITy, taking it from the hospital to the classroom. Through a new partnership, FlexITy will enhance learning opportunities at George Brown's Sally Horsfall Eaton School of Nursing by infusing new technology into the college's nursing simulation centre – the only one in Canada that is accredited by the Society for Simulation in Healthcare . Healthcare technology, like FlexHealth, can offer better patient care and outcomes, but the first step is educating future nurses on the transformative technology that will ultimately support them.

FlexITy, a leader in Canadian healthcare technology, announced as of April 2018, a FlexHealth solution created in partnership with GetWellNetwork to deploy "smart," patient-centric solutions in Canada. FlexITy's relationship with GetWellNetwork, combined with its deep understanding of the technology, security and data privacy needs of healthcare providers, has enabled the award-winning company to deliver a cutting-edge patient engagement solution that is well-positioned for Canadian healthcare. FlexITy also recently announced they were selected by Mackenzie Health to deliver "smart" patient engagement technology at the current Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital and Mackenzie Vaughan Hospital when it opens in late 2020. Continuing with the drive for smart hospitals, with the George Brown College partnership, FlexHealth's technology usage shifts from providing better care today, to better training of Canadian healthcare providers of tomorrow.

"FlexITy is working with George Brown to create an accredited course curriculum, and helping to prepare future healthcare practitioners by giving them the tools during their education in a real-world environment," says Peter Stavropoulos, CEO and President, FlexITy. "We understand how important properly trained practitioners are to a healthcare system; our technology supports the important work that they do. By partnering with George Brown College, we're helping make tomorrow's healthcare system better and more sustainable."

As part of the partnership, one of the hospital teaching rooms in George Brown's simulation centre will be enhanced with FlexHealth, allowing for ample teaching and learning opportunities centred around the technology. George Brown faculty will build an accredited course curriculum around the FlexHealth solution, which will be available to other FlexITy customers in the future for both in person and online training. Other partnership benefits include applied research plans, gamification of healthcare training, work integrated learning opportunities for students, as well as a chance for the two organizations to learn and grow together.

"At George Brown's Sally Horsfall Eaton School of Nursing we always want to leverage the latest technology in order to provide the most relevant educational opportunities to our nursing students, so they are prepared to enter the medical field," says Lori Cranson, Dean, Community Services and Health Sciences at George Brown College. "We are committed to providing the best learning experiences possible and adapting our curriculum to reflect industry-wide trends and changes."

What's more, George Brown is taking an interdisciplinary approach, expanding the project to include other areas of the college. It plans to involve its School of Computer Technology to implement and optimize the technology on campus, and is looking at aligning other academic divisions as the partnership unfolds.

"Collaborating with FlexITy provides new opportunities for students and faculty across the college to use state-of-the art technology," adds Cranson. "It will help prepare our students – in nursing and elsewhere – for the rapidly changing workplace and technologies they will encounter after graduation."

Integrated healthcare technologies are only going to become more prevalent, in Canada and globally, as institutions attempt to deliver better medical care, for less. "Canada's healthcare system is among the most respected in the world. FlexHealth, Powered by FlexITy, further extends patient care and patient outcomes," adds Stavropoulos.

About FlexITy and FlexHealth

FlexITy is an award-winning integrator of smart technology and service solutions, built on powerful and digitally advanced secure platforms, and delivered with decades of IoT expertise and services. FlexHealth-Powered by FlexITy, is a suite of patient-centric solutions that integrate interactive mobile applications, secure health IT and data and optimize healthcare management. FlexHealth engages patients and families, empowers clinicians and delivers outcomes that matter.

www.FlexHealth.ca , www.FlexITy.com, 866.779.FLEX (3539)

About George Brown

Toronto's George Brown College has established a reputation for equipping students with the skills, industry experience and credentials to pursue the careers of their choice. The college offers programs from its three campuses located across the downtown core, and provides housing at its student residence, The George, which opened in September 2016. George Brown offers 162 full-time programs and 194 continuing education certificates/designations across a wide variety of professions to a student body of nearly 29,000 (full-time enrolment) students, including 17 per cent international students; and over 67,000 continuing education registrants. Students can earn certificates, diplomas, graduate certificates, apprenticeships and degrees. www.georgebrown.ca

SOURCE FlexITy Solutions Inc.

For further information: FlexITy Press Contact: Nympha Lee, Director of Marketing and Communications, FlexITy Solutions, 1.866.779.3539, nympha.lee@flexity.com; George Brown Press Contact: Jodi Serwatuk, Corporate and Employee Communications Manager, George Brown College, (416) 415-5000 x3767, jserwatuk@georgebrown.ca

