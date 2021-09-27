FlexITy Acquires the Managed IT Business Services Division of Rally Enterprises

"We are extremely excited about the acquisition of Rally's Managed Services division," said Lenny Liscio, CEO, FlexITy. "To meet the demands of today's market, FlexITy has evolved its focus and reorganized operations to be more nimble, efficient and responsive to our customer's needs. This acquisition further strengthens how we can help our customers bridge the gap between where they are now and where technology can take their business in the future."

"FlexITy has a sixteen-year legacy of excellence in providing innovative solutions across multiple industries, employing the best technology from leading partners to assist in their customers' digital transformation and other initiatives."

Known for its exceptional customer care, Rally has 20 years of experience serving Canadians with leading-edge broadband solutions. By divesting itself of the Managed IT Business Services Division, Rally can better focus on its expanding residential services. Over the next few months, FlexITy and Rally will work together to ensure a seamless transition for both Rally employees and customers.

"We've seen substantial growth with our residential telecom services," says Paul G. Smith, Chairman and CEO of Rally. "This divestment allows the Rally team to focus on better serving our residential customers and further growing our specialized healthcare services, while our managed services customers will benefit from the additional resources, solutions and specialists that FlexITy brings. Both companies greatly respect and value the other and are in constant communication to ensure a seamless transition."

About FlexITy

FlexITy, headquartered in Richmond Hill with offices in Toronto and Winnipeg, is an award-winning integrator of smart technology and service solutions that are built on powerful and digitally advanced secure platforms, across multiple industry sectors with particular emphasis on patient-centric modernizations designed for Canadian healthcare.

Web: www.flexity.com Call: 866.779.FLEX (3539)

About Rally

Based in Toronto, Rally brings people together by offering fair, flexible and affordable TV, home phone and Internet options to Canadians. As a national network provider with 20 years experience in 10 provinces, Rally is rapidly expanding its integrated technologies for residential and healthcare customers which are based on the company's independent, fibre-optic network.

Web: www.rally.ca Call: 416.360.3000

