Flexiti Signs Agreement to Offer Buy Now Pay Later Financing at Mobilia

TORONTO, July 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Flexiti Financial ("Flexiti"), a leading provider of point-of-sale consumer financing solutions for retailers, announced today that Mobilia, a Montreal-based retailer of modern furniture for the home, has agreed to launch its omni-channel 0% interest financing1 solution.

With Flexiti's buy now pay later solution implementation at Mobilia, customers will be able to apply for a FlexitiCard in-store or online and receive a response within minutes. Upon approval, the FlexitiCard can immediately be used to make purchases. This fully automated and 100% paperless process offers qualified customers a revolving credit line and flexible payment plans with 0% interest financing1 options, eliminating the need to reapply for financing for future purchases. Mobilia customers will be able to apply for and make purchases with their FlexitiCard online starting in September, with in-store functionality launching this fall.

"For over 50 years, Mobilia's customers have benefitted from our range of new and exciting home furnishings," said Johannes Kau, President at Mobilia. "Our focus has been on providing our customers not only with elevated home designs, but also affordable prices and great service. With Flexiti's financing platform, we look forward to delivering products that meet our exceptional quality – price – style ratio."

"We are proud to welcome another high-quality retailer to the Flexiti Network," said Peter Kalen, Founder and CEO of Flexiti. "Mobilia's commitment to design, quality and affordability has created a strong reputation among their customers. We are excited to add Flexiti's 0% interest financing plans to their already strong value proposition."

About Mobilia

Founded in Montreal by Hans Kau in 1966, the family business has ten branches in Quebec and Ontario. A leader in the furniture industry and eCommerce, MOBILIA offers an online experience optimized by ultra-personalized service, allowing customers to speak directly with an expert. Bringing all lifestyles under one roof, MOBILIA invites customers to make a world of their own. MOBILIA offers products that stand out for their exceptional quality-price-style ratio and delivers everywhere in Canada. For more information: mobilia.ca

About Flexiti

Flexiti is Canada's fastest-growing point-of-sale lender, offering customers 0% interest financing at retailers that sell big-ticket goods like furniture, appliances, jewellery and electronics. Through its award-winning buy now pay later platform, customers can be approved instantly to shop with their FlexitiCard, which they can use online or in-store to make multiple purchases, within their credit limit, without needing to reapply. Accepted at over 5,000 locations and ecommerce sites across Canada including The Brick, Leon's, Wayfair, Birks and Peoples Jewellers, Flexiti aims to make our customers' lives more affordable and help our retail partners grow their sales by offering flexible financing options.

Flexiti's technology platform is recognized as market leading, winning ACT (Advanced Card Technologies) Canada's 2015 Technology Innovation Award for Payments Benefiting Merchants. In 2017, Flexiti was recognized in North America as the Leading Emerging Fintech by LendIt. In 2019, Flexiti was named Canada's 11th fastest growing company by the Globe and Mail, ranked 7th in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50TM program, 40th in Deloitte North America Technology Fast 500TM, and ranked within the Top 50 Fintech Companies in Canada by the Digital Finance Institute. In 2020, Flexiti ranked 29th in The Americas' 500 Fastest Growing Companies by the Financial Times. For more information, visit www.flexiti.com.

