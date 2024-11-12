MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ -- Flexible Circuit Technologies (FCT), a global design and value add manufacturer of flexible circuits, heaters, and membrane switches based in Minneapolis, MN, announces the opening of FCT-Huizhou.

FCT-Huizhou, operating as inTFlex, opened in 2024 in Huizhou, Guangdong, China. With over 900,000 sq/ft of cutting-edge manufacturing technology, this facility merges FCT's electronic manufacturing and contract manufacturing services into a new state-of-the-art facility. inTFlex, the EMS group of Flexible Circuit Technologies, features high-speed, fully automated SMT smart lines, plastics molding, membrane switches, CNC capabilities, fixtures, and all existing value-added services. inTFlex allows FCT to continue providing outstanding EMS and CM services to bring world-class interconnect solutions to life, optimize production efficiency, and support program scalability for global clients across the medical, automotive/EV, consumer, and industrial markets. To learn more about inTFlex, visit flexiblecircuit.com/intflex.

Flexible Circuit Technologies Announces Major Expansion of Capabilities & Resources Post this

This latest facility follows the expansion of the Leadership, Business Development, Application Engineering, CAD, and Program Management teams across the world. FCT continues to grow our internal staff to support our mission of providing world-class customer service.

"FCT is committed to expanding our resources to meet the needs of our customers," said Ray Cottrell, Executive Vice President of Flexible Circuit Technologies. "Our new manufacturing space coupled with bringing on a wealth of knowledge to our team, speaks to our commitment. Our continuous growth is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and the loyalty of our customers. This growth enables us to serve our customers better and opens new opportunities for expanded innovation and research. We are excited about the future of FCT and look forward to continuing our growth!"

Flexible Circuit Technologies, Inc. (FCT) is a premier global provider of specialty interconnects, including flexible circuits, rigid flex, flexible heaters, membrane switches, plastic moldings, and value-added EMS, from product module to complete box builds. We partner with our customers to design and manufacture solutions that bring your project to life. With over 250 years of combined engineering experience, our team of renowned Applications Engineers save you time and money by streamlining your design to maximize capabilities and minimize manufacturing risks.

Media Contact:

Abby Meyer | Director of Marketing

763.545.3333 | [email protected]

SOURCE Flexible Circuit Technologies