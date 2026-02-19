Fleischmann's® introduces Quick-Rise Plus Yeast, made for the newest generation of bakers

With spring approaching and baking projects getting underway, Fleischmann 's® Quick-Rise Plus offers home bakers an easy entry point to begin. The new addition to the heritage baking brand's lineup features a yeast that allows dough to rise faster, and over 10% higher than our traditional yeast. Bakers can expect to achieve reliable bakery-quality results in less time and with less stress.

"We know for those just getting started, baking with yeast can feel intimidating," said Fiona Haig-Zimmerman, Director of Marketing of ACH Food Companies, Canada. "Fleischmann's® Quick-Rise Plus was developed to remove the guesswork, delivering reliable, bakery-quality results faster and with fewer steps, so more people can feel confident baking with yeast at home."

Fleischmann's® Quick-Rise Plus is the newest launch in the brand's lineup , alongside other iconic baking products, including Fleischmann's Yeast, Baking Powder, Baking Soda, Cornstarch and Bread Booster.

