Fleet Management Software leader Fleetio integrates with Contactless Key Management System leader Keycafe

---Enabling a Fully Automated Vehicle Fleet and Key Management/Exchange Solution--

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Keycafe Inc. ("Keycafe", Clayton Brown CEO, Vancouver, Canada, www.keycafe.com ) and Fleetio ("Fleetio" Meghan Saunders, Partner Marketing Manager, Birmingham, Alabama, U.S., www.fleetio.com ) announced today that Keycafe has introduced a software integration between it's internet-connected key management solution with Fleetio's vehicle fleet management software suite.

Vehicle fleet managers using Fleetio can now use Keycafe's internet connected smart key lockers ("SmartBox") to assign vehicle keys to their vehicle operators, maintenance crew, or other staff. By integrating the two solutions, when a fleet manager assigns a vehicle using Fleetio's vehicle assignment feature, Keycafe will automatically send a unique 8 digit code to the user to pickup/dropoff keys using the SmartBox. The unique codes are only valid during the assignment, and can be deleted any time. The pickup/dropoff is easy and quick, and the internet connected SmartBox logs every transaction with remote, real-time monitoring from a cloud-based app or desktop.

Keycafe's VP of Global Business Ops, Ryo Ogochi has the following comment:

"The integration between the industry leaders allows vehicle fleet managers to take advantage of a truly remote/contactless vehicle fleet management operation--fleet managers can look forward to saving time/cost, less lost keys/key mixups, and minimize face-to-face contact while covid still lingers around the world."

Fleetio's Meghan Saunders has the following comment:

"We're excited to add Keycafe and their industry-leading key management solution to our growing list of integration partners. By connecting Fleetio with Keycafe, fleet managers will be able to save time by completely automating their vehicle assignment and access processes."

About Keycafe:

Keycafe is a business key management system designed for fleet vehicle access control. A Keycafe SmartBox is a modular IOT electronic key locker system operated remotely in real-time. For details visit their site at www.keycafe.com

About Fleetio:

Fleetio is a web- and mobile-based software that helps fleets of all sizes track, analyze and improve fleet operations. With Fleetio, users can manage maintenance, DVIRs, fuel, parts, inventory, vehicle assignments, recalls and more all in one place. Fleetio powers public and private fleets in more than 80 countries in industries like consumer and business services, construction, transportation and many others. Visit us at www.fleetio.com .

Pricing information for Keycafe SmartBoxes here:

https://www.keycafe.com/desktop#!/checkout/smartbox

See more about the integration here:

https://www.fleetio.com/app-directory/risk-safety/keycafe

