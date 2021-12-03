Fleet Complete Named To Greater Toronto's Top Employers for 2022

TORONTO, Dec 3, 2021 /CNW/ - It's the sixth year in a row for Fleet Complete® as one of the most dynamic workplaces in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), according to the annual ranking that was announced today by Mediacorp Canada.

The Greater Toronto's Top Employers annual ranking recognizes companies like Fleet Complete for their outstanding human resources programs and progressive workplace policies. Fleet Complete was graded on criteria ranging from work and social atmosphere to health and mentoring, vacation and time off, training and development, as well as its community involvement.

"The past two years of lockdowns and working from home have made GTA employers take stock of their employment benefits, especially in health and wellness, and improve their offerings," says Kristina Leung, Senior Editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. "The result is that our entire GTA applicant pool has become much stronger – employers increasingly view these programs as essential to the operation of their business."



"We are truly honoured to be on the Greater Toronto's Top Employers list for the sixth year in a row, especially during these challenging times for many," says Tony Lourakis, CEO of Fleet Complete. "Our success is the direct result of the incredible entrepreneurial spirit and drive of our employees around the world, who stimulate an award-winning culture."

"Many GTA employers are now going above and beyond our benchmarks," says Richard Yerema, Managing Editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project at Mediacorp. "These organizations are pushing the conversation to the next level and we're seeing new benchmarks being set for the workplace benefits and policies we write about each year."

About Fleet Complete

Fleet Complete® is a leading global provider of connected vehicle technology, delivering mission-critical fleet, asset, and mobile workforce management solutions. The company is servicing over 600,000 subscribers and over 40,000 businesses and government organizations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Australia, and across Europe. It maintains key distribution partnerships with AT&T in the U.S. and Mexico, TELUS and Rogers in Canada, Telstra in Australia, Telia in Denmark, COSMOTE in Greece, and Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile) in multiple European countries. Fleet Complete cultivates strong OEM partnerships with global market leaders, such as ConMet, Cummins, Ford, General Motors, Mitsubishi Australia, and Toyota, among others. It remains one of the fastest-growing companies globally, having won numerous awards for innovation and growth.

About 2022 competition

Now in its 16th year, the Greater Toronto's Top Employers competition is an editorial project that recognizes employers with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies. Editors at Mediacorp review employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. The editors publish detailed 'reasons for selection' for these criteria, providing transparency in the selection of winners and a catalogue of best practices for employers and job-seekers alike.

About Mediacorp Canada Inc.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 18 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach over 15 million Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, which reaches millions of job-seekers annually and features editorial reviews from the Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

