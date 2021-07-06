Fleet Complete Launches Vision 2.0, Next-generation AI-Powered Dash Cam & Video Telematics Solution

With live playback of events, the solution helps to elevate commercial fleet safety and driver training programs. It is ideal for companies looking to protect their mobile staff on the road and to avoid potentially fraudulent insurance claims in an event of a collision if the driver is not at fault.

"Inclement weather, bad traffic, poor road conditions, and other road users can create a hazardous environment while driving," said Tony Lourakis, CEO of Fleet Complete. "Our new Vision 2.0 is a complete solution with smart video recording and driver coaching through a Companion app that will provide your drivers with an added layer of visibility, risk detection, and safety on the road."

Rob Nella, CEO of a premier sales and service company for the food service industry, Nella, comments on their fleet's experience of Vision 2.0: "Our company distributes restaurant equipment and supplies, and our drivers have to be very efficient and careful with their loads, because this equipment is very expensive, delicate – or really sharp. Fleet Complete's Vision 2.0 is a very intelligent onboard solution that adds that extra layer of safety and a heads-up for our drivers on the road to avoid any mishaps that can cost us both financially and in customer satisfaction. It is also a peace of mind that, if something does happen and our driver is not at fault, there is video evidence that can help us with insurance claims or potential litigations."

He continues, "It is a hands-free solution as well, which means it will start and end a trip on its own. Even if you have more than one driver using the vehicle during the same trip, Vision 2.0 will keep individual metrics per user."

Fleet Complete's Vision 2.0 offers a wide range of benefits that include:

Live in-vehicle driver coaching;

Drowsiness and distraction warnings;

Potential insurance costs reduction;

Mitigating liability issues;

Increasing employee retention;

Fostering a better safety culture.

Vision 2.0 works as a plug-and-play installation with any vehicle that has an OBDII, 6-pin or 9-pin port and integrates seamlessly with Fleet Complete's platform.

Clients can access all vehicle data, driving analytics, route analysis, and video in a single interface, without the need to switch between systems. All business-critical elements are available to a fleet manager to best manage logistics, operations, compliance, and driver training.

For more information, please visit the Vision 2.0 page www.fleetcomplete.com/products/fleet-dash-cam-vision/

Social Media

Twitter: @FleetComplete

LinkedIn: Fleet Complete

Facebook: Fleet Complete

About Fleet Complete

Fleet Complete® is a leading global provider of connected vehicle technology, delivering mission-critical fleet, asset and mobile workforce management solutions. The company is servicing approximately 600,000 subscribers and over 40,000 businesses and government organizations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Australia, and across Europe. It maintains key distribution partnerships with AT&T in the U.S. and Mexico, TELUS and Rogers in Canada, Telstra in Australia, Telia in Denmark, COSMOTE in Greece, and Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile) in multiple European countries. Fleet Complete cultivates strong OEM partnerships with global market leaders, such as Cummins, Ford, General Motors, Mitsubishi Australia, and Toyota, among others. It remains one of the fastest-growing companies globally, having won numerous awards for innovation and growth.

For more information, please visit www.fleetcomplete.com

SOURCE Fleet Complete

For further information: Tim Kwan, Global Director Marketing, Fleet Complete, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.fleetcomplete.com/

