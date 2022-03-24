Fleet Complete launches new integrated fleet management solution that includes video telematics and ELD tools

TORONTO, March 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Fleet Complete, a leading global provider of fleet management solutions, today announced a new integrated platform to address the needs of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The Fleet Complete Insights Solution Suite, which becomes available on April 26, gives SMB fleet operators intuitive, real-time insights for effectively managing remote operations, improving driver safety, lowering business risks, and optimizing asset utilization, all in one convenient package.

"The Fleet Complete Insights Solution Suite integrates our most popular products such as an AI-enabled video telematics system, intuitive dashboards, award-winning ELD compliance tools, and fleet and asset tracking technology into a single unified interface," says Tony Lourakis, Fleet Complete's CEO. "Coupled with our new onboarding experience, it's an affordable game-changer for SMBs who want to better manage their fleets." A thorough hands-on support package is also available for customers wishing to simplify and streamline the integration process even further.

In future the platform will allow customers to expand the FC Insights Solution Suite with plug-ins and tools from Fleet Complete and third parties as their needs grow and options become available. The solution will be available directly from Fleet Complete as well as through authorized network providers such as AT&T, Telus, and Rogers.

Fleet Complete will be previewing the FC Insights Solution Suite at the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS), March 24-26, in Louisville, Kentucky, at booth number 64108. The company is offering special introductory pricing for the FC Insights Solution Suite to anyone who books a demo during the show.

About Fleet Complete

Fleet Complete® is a leading global provider of fleet management solutions, delivering mission-critical fleet, asset, and mobile workforce management solutions. The company services over 600,000 subscribers and over 40,000 businesses and government organizations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Australia, and across Europe. It maintains key distribution partnerships with AT&T in the U.S. and Mexico, TELUS and Rogers in Canada, Telstra in Australia, Telia in Denmark, COSMOTE in Greece, and Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile) in multiple European countries. Fleet Complete cultivates strong OEM partnerships with global market leaders, such as ConMet, Cummins, Ford, General Motors, Mitsubishi Australia, and Toyota, among others. It remains one of the fastest-growing fleet companies globally, having won numerous awards for innovation and growth.

