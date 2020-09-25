Fleet Complete is 242nd in The Globe and Mail's second-annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Fleet Complete® is pleased to announce its No. 242 spot on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Fleet Complete earned its spot with three-year growth of 167%.

"We are honoured to be on the Canada's Top Growing Companies list for the second year in a row," comments Tony Lourakis, CEO of Fleet Complete. "It has been a challenging year for so many Canadian businesses throughout this global pandemic, forcing new operating paradigms. It is encouraging to see that we are able to stand strong among four hundred organizations in Canada that continue to rapidly grow, while helping the recovery of our economy and country. This is a humbling moment for us at Fleet Complete – as a business and an employer."

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2020 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online at tgam.ca/TopGrowing.

"The stories of Canada's Top Growing Companies are worth telling at any time, but are especially relevant in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic," says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "As businesses work to rebuild the economy, their resilience and innovation make for essential reading."

"Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 400 businesses on this year's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers."

