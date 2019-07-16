Fleet Complete and Cummins Offer Remote Engine Diagnostics to Customers

Being able to make these time-critical decisions fast is crucial to fleet-owning businesses that rely on uptime and reliability of their vehicles to stay profitable in daily operations. With this type of application available in the Fleet Complete platform, users will be able to reduce unplanned downtime, improve overall vehicle maintenance planning and avoid unnecessary expenses.

"With Connected Diagnostics, customers know when their drivers really need to stop for service and when they can continue with their missions," said Todd Mysak, Director Digital Solutions at Cummins. "Our digital suite of monitoring, reporting, calibrating and servicing solutions are another way we keep customers Always On. The work between Fleet Complete and Cummins demonstrates our 100-year commitment to innovation and dependability, and we are pleased to bring Cummins Connected Solutions® to Fleet Complete users."

