Flash News: Native Integrates OKX Wallet for Seamless Access

SINGAPORE, Feb. 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for February 23, 2024.

OKX Wallet's browser extension is now integrated with Native, the invisible decentralized exchange (DEX) layer that allows each DEX to be owned by an individual project. By integrating OKX Wallet, Native users can now easily connect their wallets to access the DEX network's deep liquidity pools directly from the Native interface.

The integration gives Native traders improved convenience by enabling decentralized trading without leaving Native. Users also maintain control of their private keys while trading on Native's DEX layer, improving security.

OKX Wallet is a secure and user-friendly crypto wallet and gateway to decentralized apps. By integrating with Native, OKX Wallet gives its users access to Native's broad DEX liquidity pools and trading capabilities. This creates a smooth, seamless trading experience for the Native community.

