FlameOut+: New Foam Fire Suppressor Delivers Exemplary Abatement Without Toxicity Concerns

GURNEE, Ill., Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ -- Amtrust Biochemical introduces FlameOut+ Foam Fire Suppressor. FlameOut+ is the first environmentally friendly foam fire solution. It is a 100% Organic/Non-toxic (No PFOA, PFOS, PFAS), Non-corrosive/HALON replacement. FlameOut+ Product Page

Throughout the world, there is heightened concern about the long-lasting toxic effects of using standard foam suppressants. The toxic chemicals emitted from foam products today are carcinogenic and pollute water tables. The times of sacrificing abatement performance vs. toxicity concerns are over. After 16+ years of research and development, Amtrust Biochemical has finally delivered a new proprietary formula that is a proven solution to an industry-wide problem.

FlameOut+ is both environmentally safe and effective. It is considered to be an "all in one" solution across all classes of fire foam.

US EPA Listed as a HALON replacement

USFS Listed for Wildland/Forest Fire Fighting Agent

Used by Federally Supplied Fire Fighting Agencies

In a recent field test alongside an Industry leading ARFFF foam, FlameOut+ excelled with superior knock-down times. Testing was performed at Sun Prairie, Wisconsin Fire Department training facility. Applying a .1-1% solution on a Class A Fire and a 3% solution on Class B fires. The division fire chief on scene stated, "Overall a great test…we're looking forward to working more with FlameOut+. Watch a video of this testimonial: FlameOut+ Testimonial: Sun Prarie WI Fire Department

Regarding FlameOut+'s effectiveness, an industry expert recently shared, "Once people see a live demonstration and just how effective FlameOut+ is on grease, diesel and wood it sells itself based on performance."

Despite common budgetary concerns surrounding most environmentally friendly products, FlameOut+ is priced competitively, and a percentage of all proceeds will go to The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Partnering with H&H Chemical:

H&H and Amtrust are partnered to bring FlameOut+ to the forefront of green fire foam. H&H Chemical was founded based on one principle; doing well by doing good. The company is focused on delivering performance based chemical solutions that range over a plethora of industries. With over 30 years of chemical experience, we understand and agree to the way the world is moving toward environmentally safe, biodegradable products, and we continue to exceed expectations with our proprietary suite of chemicals.

