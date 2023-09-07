FLAGSHIP COMMUNITIES REIT TO ACQUIRE OHIO RESORT STYLE COMMUNITY

/Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or dissemination in the United States./

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust ("Flagship" or the "REIT") (TSX: MHC.U) (TSX: MHC.UN) today announced it will acquire a Resort Style Community at Indian Lake in Lakeview, Ohio (the "Acquisition"), for a purchase price of approximately US$3 million. The Acquisition is expected to close on or about October 5, 2023 subject to customary closing conditions.

"We are pleased to add another resort community to our Ohio portfolio," said Kurt Keeney, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This popular outdoor and boating recreation area is centrally located and enjoys a loyal following of visitors. The close proximity of this resort to one of our other resorts will allow for great economies of scale and management resources."

The purchase price of US$3 million will be funded with cash on the REIT's balance sheet with seller financing of $2M at 3% interest for 6 years.

"The addition of this Ohio Resort enables us to leverage our reputation, marketing and booking programs to the benefit of this new resort community" added Nathan Smith, Chief Investment Officer.

Overview of the Acquisition

Lakeview, Ohio

The Lakeview, Ohio resort community comprises 62 sites, which can expand by up to five units. The community also includes 62 boat slips, three wave runner docks and a clubhouse. The Resort Park is approximately 95% occupied with no park-owned homes. It is a private and gated community, located approximately one-half hour from Flagship's RV Resort in Wapakoneta, Ohio.

The Acquisition is in a prime location in Lakeview, Ohio. The Resort Park is on the historic Indian Lake in Logan County, western Ohio. It was formerly known as Lewistown Reservoir and is a 5,100 acre lake approximately 20 miles (32 kms) southeast of Lima. As Ohio's second largest inland lake, it is fed by the north and south forks of the Upper Great Miami River, Cherokee Mans Run, Blackhawk Creek, and Van Horn Creek and is known to be a major tourism area in Ohio.

Pro Forma Portfolio

The Acquisition is a targeted and strategic expansion of the REIT's portfolio, increasing the number of communities from 74 to 75 and the number of manufactured housing and RV lots from 13,716 to 13,778. The table below provides a summary of the pending Acquisition as of September 7, 2023.



Acquisition Portfolio # of Lots (#) 62 Average Lot Occupancy ( %) 95

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Illinois, and Missouri, including RV Resort Parks and a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

SOURCE Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Eddie Carlisle, Chief Financial Officer, Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust, Tel: +1 (859) 568-3390