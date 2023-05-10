FLAGSHIP COMMUNITIES REIT ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF TRUSTEES
May 10, 2023, 17:51 ET
TORONTO, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust ("Flagship" or the "REIT") (TSX: MHC.U) (TSX: MHC.UN) today announced that that each of the seven individuals nominated for election as a trustee of Flagship at the REIT's Annual General Meeting of Unitholders (the "Meeting") held on May 10, 2023 was elected. Voting results for the individual trustees of the REIT are as follows:
|
Director
|
Number of Votes FOR
|
Number of Votes Withheld
|
Percentage of Votes Cast FOR Matter
|
Peter C.B. Bynoe
|
10,523,294
|
908,688
|
92.05 %
|
Louis M. Forbes
|
11,331,123
|
100,859
|
99.12 %
|
Kurtis Keeney
|
11,421,382
|
10,600
|
99.91 %
|
J. Susan Monteith
|
10,055,759
|
1,376,223
|
87.96 %
|
Andrew Oppenheim
|
11,413,486
|
18,496
|
99.84 %
|
Ann Rooney
|
11,328,845
|
103,137
|
99.10 %
|
Nathan Smith
|
11,421,082
|
10,900
|
99.91 %
The resolution to re-appoint MNP, LLP as the auditors of the REIT for the ensuing year and authorizing the trustees to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors was approved by 91.3% of the votes.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Illinois, and Missouri, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.
For further information: Eddie Carlisle, Chief Financial Officer, Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust, Tel: +1 (859) 568-3390
