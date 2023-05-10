FLAGSHIP COMMUNITIES REIT ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF TRUSTEES

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust ("Flagship" or the "REIT") (TSX: MHC.U) (TSX: MHC.UN) today announced that that each of the seven individuals nominated for election as a trustee of Flagship at the REIT's Annual General Meeting of Unitholders (the "Meeting") held on May 10, 2023 was elected. Voting results for the individual trustees of the REIT are as follows:

Director Number of Votes FOR Number of Votes Withheld Percentage of Votes Cast FOR Matter Peter C.B. Bynoe 10,523,294 908,688 92.05 % Louis M. Forbes 11,331,123 100,859 99.12 % Kurtis Keeney 11,421,382 10,600 99.91 % J. Susan Monteith 10,055,759 1,376,223 87.96 % Andrew Oppenheim 11,413,486 18,496 99.84 % Ann Rooney 11,328,845 103,137 99.10 % Nathan Smith 11,421,082 10,900 99.91 %

The resolution to re-appoint MNP, LLP as the auditors of the REIT for the ensuing year and authorizing the trustees to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors was approved by 91.3% of the votes.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Illinois, and Missouri, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

