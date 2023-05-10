FLAGSHIP COMMUNITIES REIT ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF TRUSTEES

May 10, 2023, 17:51 ET

TORONTO, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust ("Flagship" or the "REIT") (TSX: MHC.U) (TSX: MHC.UN) today announced that that each of the seven individuals nominated for election as a trustee of Flagship at the REIT's Annual General Meeting of Unitholders (the "Meeting") held on May 10, 2023 was elected. Voting results for the individual trustees of the REIT are as follows:

Director

Number of Votes FOR

Number of Votes Withheld

Percentage of Votes Cast FOR Matter

Peter C.B. Bynoe

10,523,294

908,688

92.05 %

Louis M. Forbes

11,331,123

100,859

99.12 %

Kurtis Keeney

11,421,382

10,600

99.91 %

J. Susan Monteith

10,055,759

1,376,223

87.96 %

Andrew Oppenheim

11,413,486

18,496

99.84 %

Ann Rooney

11,328,845

103,137

99.10 %

Nathan Smith

11,421,082

10,900

99.91 %

The resolution to re-appoint MNP, LLP as the auditors of the REIT for the ensuing year and authorizing the trustees to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors was approved by 91.3% of the votes.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Illinois, and Missouri, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

