Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results from the 2022 Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: MHC.U) ("Flagship REIT" or the "REIT") announced today that each of the trustee nominees listed in the management information circular of the REIT dated April 6, 2022 were elected as trustees of the REIT at the annual general meeting of unitholders held on May 10, 2022. Voting results for the individual trustees of the REIT are as follows:



from Voting Peter C.B. Bynoe 10,516,408 89.8% 1,188,337 10.2% Louis Forbes 11,601,625 99.1% 103,120 0.9% Kurtis Keeney 11,703,945 100.0% 800 0.0% J. Susan Monteith 8,479,527 72.4% 3,225,218 27.6% Andrew Oppenheim 11,438,708 97.7% 266,037 2.3% Nathan Smith 11,703,945 100.0% 800 0.0% Iain Stewart 11,601,625 99.1% 103,120 0.9%

The resolution to re-appoint MNP, LLP as the auditors of the REIT for the ensuing year and authorizing the trustees to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors was approved by 91.3% of the votes.

