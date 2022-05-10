Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results from the 2022 Annual General Meeting
May 10, 2022, 17:00 ET
Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or dissemination in the United States.
TORONTO, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: MHC.U) ("Flagship REIT" or the "REIT") announced today that each of the trustee nominees listed in the management information circular of the REIT dated April 6, 2022 were elected as trustees of the REIT at the annual general meeting of unitholders held on May 10, 2022. Voting results for the individual trustees of the REIT are as follows:
|
Number of Units
|
Percentage of
|
Number of Units
|
Percentage
|
Peter C.B. Bynoe
|
10,516,408
|
89.8%
|
1,188,337
|
10.2%
|
Louis Forbes
|
11,601,625
|
99.1%
|
103,120
|
0.9%
|
Kurtis Keeney
|
11,703,945
|
100.0%
|
800
|
0.0%
|
J. Susan Monteith
|
8,479,527
|
72.4%
|
3,225,218
|
27.6%
|
Andrew Oppenheim
|
11,438,708
|
97.7%
|
266,037
|
2.3%
|
Nathan Smith
|
11,703,945
|
100.0%
|
800
|
0.0%
|
Iain Stewart
|
11,601,625
|
99.1%
|
103,120
|
0.9%
The resolution to re-appoint MNP, LLP as the auditors of the REIT for the ensuing year and authorizing the trustees to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors was approved by 91.3% of the votes.
About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly created, internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Illinois and Missouri, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.
SOURCE Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust
For further information: For further information, please contact: Eddie Carlisle, Chief Financial Officer, Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust, Tel: +1 (859) 568-3390
