Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results from the 2022 Annual General Meeting

News provided by

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

May 10, 2022, 17:00 ET

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: MHC.U) ("Flagship REIT" or the "REIT") announced today that each of the trustee nominees listed in the management information circular of the REIT dated April 6, 2022 were elected as trustees of the REIT at the annual general meeting of unitholders held on May 10, 2022.  Voting results for the individual trustees of the REIT are as follows:

Number of Units
Voted For

Percentage of
Units Voted
For

Number of Units
Withheld from
Voting

Percentage
of Units
Withheld
from Voting

Peter C.B. Bynoe

10,516,408

89.8%

1,188,337

10.2%

Louis Forbes

11,601,625

99.1%

103,120

0.9%

Kurtis Keeney

11,703,945

100.0%

800

0.0%

J. Susan Monteith

8,479,527

72.4%

3,225,218

27.6%

Andrew Oppenheim

11,438,708

97.7%

266,037

2.3%

Nathan Smith

11,703,945

100.0%

800

0.0%

Iain Stewart

11,601,625

99.1%

103,120

0.9%

The resolution to re-appoint MNP, LLP as the auditors of the REIT for the ensuing year and authorizing the trustees to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors was approved by 91.3% of the votes.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly created, internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Illinois and Missouri, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

SOURCE Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: For further information, please contact: Eddie Carlisle, Chief Financial Officer, Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust, Tel: +1 (859) 568-3390

Organization Profile

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust