Fixing Canada's Transit Rail Delivery: Global Rail Experts Converge in Toronto

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ - On June 17-18th, Hundreds of transit rail industry leaders and innovators from around the world are converging in Toronto for TRACCS Rail Day to launch a new era of delivering transit rail projects on-time and on-budget, and with far greater accountability to taxpayers.

Hosted by TRACCS Transit and Rail, the event comes as Canada prepares to spend $200 billion on transit and high-speed rail infrastructure over the next decade.

"We have a chance to reset how transit projects get built in Canada," said Karen Stintz, Special Advisor to TRACCS and former TTC Chair. "The industry understands that the old way is no longer good enough. We need smarter planning, clearer accountability, stronger standards, and better coordination from the beginning of projects, not after things go sideways."

Canada has some of the highest transit rail construction costs in the world, at times approaching $1.2 billion per kilometre compared to $250 million in parts of Europe and Asia.

"Canadians are expecting us to do better, giving value for money, and providing reliable transit solutions on time and on budget," said Mark Salsberg, Chair of TRACCS. "We cannot keep doing the same thing and expecting different results. The industry is coming together to collaborate on modernizing how projects are planned, procured, and delivered before hundreds of billions get spent."

The organization is also calling on the federal government to establish a National Transit Rail Framework to help coordinate standards, procurement, workforce development, and long-term planning across the country.

"With approximately $90 billion proposed for high-speed rail, $3 billion for Toronto Waterfront LRT, and many other high profile projects such as Blue Line in Montreal, Quebec City LRT, Hamilton LRT, Green Line in Calgary, Surrey Langley Expansion in Vancouver running in the billions of dollars per project, somebody has to take charge of creating a smarter national approach," added Salsberg.

An estimated 5,000 people will attend TRACCS Rail Day, which will also spotlight the critical labour shortage facing the transit rail industry and the enormous career opportunities available to young Canadians.

"If you're looking for work, our industry is looking for people," said Salsberg. "We are desperate for engineers, technicians, skilled trades, project managers, supervisors, financial professionals, legal experts, and technology specialists. These are real careers that help build cities, move people, and shape the future of Canada."

Students from high schools, colleges, universities, and technical programs are encouraged to attend. Free tickets are available for the June 17 and 18th event.

SOURCE TRACCS Transit and Rail

Media Contact: Sarah Tratt, 416-577-2138, [email protected]; Heather Milne, 416-505-7207, [email protected]