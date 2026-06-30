Five Years. Thousands of Women. One Powerful Movement: Canada's Women Empowerment Awards Celebrates a Milestone Anniversary

Canada's Premier Celebration of Women's Leadership Returns to Toronto with a Mission to Empower the Next Generation

TORONTO, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ - What began as a bold vision to celebrate the achievements of extraordinary women has evolved into one of Canada's most influential platforms for empowerment, leadership, and opportunity.

This September, the Women Empowerment Awards will celebrate its fifth anniversary at Toronto's iconic Fairmont Royal York Hotel, bringing together an inspiring gathering of entrepreneurs, executives, community leaders, philanthropists, media personalities, changemakers, and emerging leaders from across Canada.

The annual gala, presented by Rogers with lead sponsor Mantella Corporation, has become known as Canada's premier celebration of female excellence, where purpose meets prestige, and impact meets opportunity.

But the story behind the Women Empowerment Awards extends far beyond a single evening of recognition. For five years, the organization has built a movement focused on elevating women, creating opportunities, amplifying voices, and inspiring future generations of leaders.

"This is much more than an awards gala," says Klaudia Zinaty, Founder and CEO of the Women Empowerment Awards and Foundation. "It is a national movement dedicated to recognizing the remarkable achievements of women while creating opportunities for those who need them most. Every year we celebrate accomplished leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers, but what makes this event truly special is bringing young girls into the room to witness what is possible for their own future. When a young girl from a shelter, Indigenous community, or vulnerable background sits beside a CEO, an entrepreneur, or a national leader, her perspective of her future changes forever. That is the true impact of this mission," Zinaty adds.

As part of its commitment to empowering the next generation, the Women Empowerment Foundation will once again welcome young girls from shelters, Indigenous communities, community organizations, and vulnerable backgrounds to attend the gala through its signature Empowerment Program.

The Foundation's year-round initiatives continue to support women and girls through mentorship programs, entrepreneurship education, leadership development, scholarships, support for women's shelters, and initiatives designed to build confidence, economic independence, and long-term success.

This year's milestone celebration will also provide unprecedented opportunities for women entrepreneurs through more than $47,000 in grants, scholarships, and business support packages.

2026 Award Highlights Include:

$15,000 Rogers Entrepreneur of the Year Grant

$10,000 Mantella Corporation BIPOC Entrepreneur Grant

$2,500 TD Businesswoman of the Year Grant

$2,500 Scotia Leadership Award

$2,500 Global Impact Award presented by Kathy Cheng of Redwood Classics

$2,500 Mary Kay Rising Star Award

$1,000 Innovation Award plus a $10,000 Pitch Package and Business Coaching Program from Rashmi Prakash, Founder of Aruna Revolution Health

$11,000 in scholarships supporting future leaders and changemakers

Headlining the event will be legendary Juno Award-winning vocalist Simone Denny of internationally acclaimed dance group Love Inc., alongside Indigenous pop sensation DeeDee Austin, the Abegweit First Nation artist whose Gold Buzzer performance on Canada's Got Talent captured the hearts of audiences nationwide.

Hosted by Tammie Sutherland from Breakfast Television and Cynthia Mulligan from CityNews, the evening will also feature distinguished business leaders, government representatives, philanthropists, media personalities, community advocates, and influential women from across the country in what has become one of Canada's most anticipated celebrations of female leadership and achievement.

Over the past five years, the Women Empowerment Awards has evolved into more than a recognition platform. It has become a launchpad for women pursuing their dreams, creating businesses, leading organizations, driving innovation, and making a lasting impact in their communities.

About the Women Empowerment Awards

The Women Empowerment Awards is Canada's premier platform dedicated to recognizing, celebrating, and empowering women who are driving change, breaking barriers, and creating lasting impact across business, entrepreneurship, leadership, innovation, and community service. Through annual awards, grants, mentorship, scholarships, and leadership initiatives, the organization continues to inspire and elevate women and girls across Canada.

www.woea.ca

About the Women Empowerment Foundation

The Women Empowerment Foundation is a Canadian charitable organization committed to educating, elevating, and empowering women and girls through mentorship, leadership development, entrepreneurship programs, scholarships, confidence-building initiatives, and community outreach programs.

www.woea.ca/foundation

SOURCE Women Empowerment Awards

For more information, please contact: Klaudia Zinaty at [email protected]