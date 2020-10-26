OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - As we continue to adapt to the new physical, social and economic realities presented by COVID-19, all orders of government are working together to ensure the safety and well-being Canadians. This includes providing local communities with tools and support for evidence-based decision-making that will help them plan a healthier, safer and more prosperous future for everyone.

That's why the Government of Canada is investing over $187,000 in five Manitoba communities through the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP), delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities on behalf of the federal government.

The program aims to strengthen infrastructure investment decisions based on reliable data and sound asset management practices through asset management training, funding and information sharing.

In the Town of Gillam, funding will support work underway on an in-house asset management strategy that includes collecting and compiling asset information into one central system, digitizing old asset maps into the database, developing and implementing a physical asset management plan framework and training.

In Hamiota, the municipality will collect data on over 430 kilometres of roads and sidewalks.

The Rural Municipality of Mountain will gather data for its asset inventory and research, and develop policies and procedures to inform a basic asset management plan.

The Village of St-Pierre-Jolys will centralize asset information in one database, set up a robust asset management policy, strategy and plan, and receive training to improve in-house asset management capacity.

The Municipality of Norfolk Treherne will develop an asset management policy and plan focusing on culverts, bridges, roads, water and sewer network, centralize asset information and provide staff training.

Quotes

"These investments are providing communities in Manitoba with tools and training to plan, build and maintain their roads, water systems, buildings and other key infrastructure for years to come. The COVID-19 health crisis has reinforced the importance of effective and modern infrastructure that support safe, sustainable and healthy communities. With a clear line of sight on their long-term needs, local governments will be able to make sound investment decisions on projects that contribute to cleaner, more livable communities for their children and grandchildren. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country and builds stronger communities."

"The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Rural communities are the backbone of the Canadian economy and among the best places in Canada to call home. Smart investments in infrastructure help smaller communities to grow, strengthen their economies and improve quality of life for their residents. Through projects like those announced today, our government is helping to ensure that local leaders, especially those in rural areas, have the tools they need to plan for the long-term and creating stronger rural communities now and for generations to come."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"Municipalities are Canada's builders. With responsibility over two-thirds of our public infrastructure—and as the governments closest to daily life for Canadians across the country—local leaders are building strong, vibrant, and sustainable communities. That's why having access to the right tools and information at the local level is so important. It's how we're able to build better lives."

Garth Frizzell, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Quick facts

The Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities announce support for five new asset management initiatives in rural communities in Manitoba :

and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities announce support for five new asset management initiatives in rural communities in : Town of Gillam – Asset management, policies and systems project: $50,000

– Asset management, policies and systems project:

Hamiota Municipality – Asset data collection: $39,950



Rural Municipality of Mountain – Basic asset management plan: $16,200



Village of St-Pierre-Jolys – Policies and systems project: $32,400

– Policies and systems project:

Municipality of Norfolk Treherne – Asset management framework and systems project: $49,440

The $110-million Municipal Asset Management Program, delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and funded by the Government of Canada , has invested in more than 660 municipal asset management projects.

Municipal Asset Management Program, delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and funded by the Government of , has invested in more than 660 municipal asset management projects. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. The COVID-19 Resilience Stream will help other orders of governments whose finances have been significantly impacted by the pandemic by increasing the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects in a variety of areas including disaster mitigation and adaptation projects and pandemic-resilient infrastructure.

Furthermore, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services in response to immediate and ongoing coronavirus-related needs over the next two years.

Associated links

Municipal Asset Management Program

Infrastructure in your Community

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

Investing in Canada plan project map

Speech from the Throne: A stronger and more resilient Canada

